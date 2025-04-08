Why Indian Defence Needs a Quantum-Ready Security Strategy

Nations worldwide are accelerating towards quantum supremacy, a development that threatens current cryptographic standards. Once operational, quantum-computers will render RSA and ECC-based encryption obsolete, leaving sensitive military communications and intelligence data vulnerable to adversaries. This risk, known as "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL), is particularly concerning for India’s digital Defence infrastructure, which relies on traditional cryptographic standards.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has warned:

“Quantum technology will impact future wars with far-reaching outcomes for the Armed Forces.”

Given Global advancements in quantum communications, India must take immediate steps to secure its military infrastructure.

A Phased Roadmap for Implementing Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC)

To address the quantum security challenge, the Indian Army must adopt a structured, phased transition towards PQC:

1. Assessment Phase

Conduct a cryptographic audit across Defence networks and communication channels to identify vulnerabilities.

Establish a Quantum Cybersecurity Task Force to oversee implementation.

Benchmark against global military adoption (NATO, US Army, China’s Defence networks, etc.).

2. Transition Phase

Integrate NIST-approved PQC algorithms (CRYSTALS-Kyber, CRYSTALS-Dilithium, Classic McEliece).

Implement hybrid security models, combining PQC with traditional cryptographic methods for operational resilience.

Collaborate with academic institutions and Defence technology firms to conduct real-world testing in military environments.

3. Operationalization Phase

Deploy PQC across military data centers, command systems, and field operations.

Implement continuous security audits and update mechanisms.

Ensure cross-service interoperability between the Army, Navy, and Air Force for a unified quantum-safe security framework.

Geopolitical Imperative: The Need for Urgent Action

India’s military cyber resilience is not just a domestic issue—it has global strategic implications. Key developments include:

China: Deployment of the world’s first quantum satellite (Micius) and quantum-secured networks for government agencies.

US & NATO: The NSA has mandated post-quantum encryption for military communications.

EU: Multi-billion investments in quantum research to safeguard cybersecurity infrastructure.

Failing to act swiftly could leave India’s Defence networks critically behind to that of adversaries developing quantum attack capabilities.

Beyond PQC: The Strategic Role of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)

PQC alone is insufficient for highly sensitive communication exchanges; Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) must be integrated for maximum, unconditional security.

Why QKD Matters for Military Security:

Uses quantum mechanis to generate cryptographic keys that cannot be intercepted.

Instant eavesdropping detection via inherent quantum properties.

Secures high-risk military communications against future quantum attacks.

QKD + PQC: A Hybrid Model for Robust Security

QKD ensures secure key exchange, preventing interception.

PQC safeguards data at rest and in transit, against potential future quantum decryption attempts.

Interestingly, China’s military has already deployed QKD networks to secure sensitive communications. For maximum security, the India’s Defence must develop a QKD-enabled communication network for its strategic operations.

Securing Military Infrastructure & Intelligence Data

Beyond secure communications, India’s military data centers, surveillance systems, and logistics networks must be quantum-safe.

Key Areas for Quantum-Safe Security:

Data Encryption: Implement quantum safe encryption for classified military systems and networks. Cyber-Physical Security: Fortify command centers, power grids, and surveillance systems against cyberattacks using quantum cryptography.

India Must Act Now

Transitioning to quantum-safe cybersecurity is not just a technological upgrade—it is a national security imperative. To secure India’s military future, the Indian Defence forces must:

Deploy QKD-secured military networks for high-risk communications.

Develop joint Defence strategies ensuring interoperability across the Army, Navy, and Air Force utilising Satellite QKD.

Secure military systems, command centers, and logistics networks with quantum-safe encryption.

The quantum threat is no longer theoretical. Adversaries are investing heavily in quantum capabilities, and India must match or exceed these efforts to safeguard its military communications and infrastructure.

By adopting PQC and QKD, the Indian Defence forces can establish a future-proof cybersecurity framework that ensures sovereignty, operational security, and strategic Defence superiority in the quantum era.

India must act today to defend tomorrow.

- By Rahil Patel, Chief Growth Officer, QNu Labs

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not reflect CyberMedia’s stance.)