CISOs Increasingly Rely on AI to Navigate Cost Pressures and Enhance Resilience: Wipro Report

Wipro has released its "State of Cybersecurity Report 2025." The report underscores the growing importance of integrating AI into cybersecurity operations at a time of mounting cost pressures and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

AI Automation Emerges as a Strategic Priority for CISOs

The report surveyed over 100 global cybersecurity leaders and consultants and found that AI-driven automation and cost optimization were among the main cybersecurity priorities for organizations. In fact, 30 percent of respondents state that investing in AI automation to bolster cybersecurity operations and reduce costs is a top priority. Other strategies used by CISOs to optimize costs include tools rationalization (26 percent), security and risk management process optimization (23 percent), and operating model simplification (20 percent).

Zero Trust and AI Investments Drive Resilience

The report also highlights the growing role of AI in managing cyber threats and how investing in advanced AI-driven security solutions, continuously monitoring AI developments, and fostering a culture of innovation and adaptation within cybersecurity teams can play a significant role in risk management. Many CISOs are leveraging AI to improve threat detection and response times (31 percent) and to build enhanced incident response capabilities (24 percent).

This focus on AI to manage threats is only topped by implementing Zero Trust security frameworks, which is a top investment priority for 97 percent of survey respondents.

“Cybersecurity budgets are struggling to keep pace with the growing sophistication of cyber threats,” said Tony Buffomante, SVP & Global Head — Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Limited. “AI offers a solution by helping organizations strengthen defenses while optimizing costs. This allows CISOs to adopt a more outcome-driven focus by prioritizing risk-adjusted returns on investments.”

“Wipro’s proven consulting-led approach and partnerships in the AI ecosystem and innovation network unlock opportunities to strengthen defenses while optimizing costs. We are helping clients build AI-powered cybersecurity operations that enable them to transform risks into opportunities and achieve a cyber resilient future,” Buffomante concluded.

According to the report, to leverage AI for cyber resilience across the organization, CISOs must work with their peers to get the correct data governance in place. They must also set up regular comprehensive cybersecurity training programs for all employees.