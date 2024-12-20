AI and the human touch: Striking the right balance in HR

AI is an integral part of our lives today. As per Deloitte’s global State of AI in the Enterprise report, 94% of the business leaders believe that artificial intelligence (AI) is critical for success and over 60% believe that AI will increase productivity.

However, while it can help ease lives in automating repetitive tasks, it lacks the nuanced understanding, empathy, and emotional intelligence that humans can bring. As per this survey, over half of consumers prefer interacting with a human agent when seeking help for complexed situations. Therefore, we need to strike a balance in leveraging technology whilst training & retaining the human resources.

Right balance

How can HR leaders achieve the right balance? There are several ways. Some of them are:

* Augmentation: This focuses on using AI to enhance and support the skills of HR professionals rather than fully replacing them. These are some ways how:

Task automation: AI can streamline repetitive tasks for instance, delegating these routine tasks such as resume screening, interview scheduling, data entry etc to AI systems, HR teams can prioritize strategic and high-impact activities.

Data analysis: AI-powered analytics tools can process large datasets to uncover trends, patterns, and insights that can otherwise be very tedious for employees to do. This data can be instrumental in processes like recruitment, retention, performance management, and employee engagement for HR teams.

* Personalized approach: It is imperative to never lose the human-centric approach while leveraging AI-driven communications. Add a personal touch in communications, such as using employees' names, incorporating empathy in language because every employee might express differently. Their conflicts and issues are personal and might differ with their colleagues. There can never be a one size, fit all response to their grievances.

It's pertinent for HR leaders to know that AI-powered feedback mechanisms can only collect conflicts, but resolutions and help must be extended by their teams & humans. Further, HR teams must imbibe a culture of open communication, and this involves active listening and providing channels & platforms to discuss their thoughts. This approach humanizes interactions and helps employees feel appreciated and valued.

* AI literacy: It wouldn’t be wrong to say that HR is the core of any organizational culture and it’s imperative for HR professionals to stay relevant with the dynamic times. HR professionals must receive training to stay abreast about the evolving AI concepts, technologies, and applications pertaining to their field. This includes learning about AI algorithms, data analytics, machine learning, and their impact on HR practices.

Further, they must be equipped to interpret insights from AI systems and implement those into actionable strategies. This ability to contextualize AI-generated insights and imbibing within the organizational structure will be a game-changer.

* Implementing AI ethically: A few years back, a report by Gartner Inc., stated that diversity, equity and inclusion are the priorities for the top talent management. The ‘unconscious bias,’ is one of the major roadblocks in truly inculcating a culture of DEI at the workplace.

Some of us might have observed a preference for candidates who share similar interests or backgrounds, known as the "affinity bias." Or, promotions might be influenced by age-related norms, or by gender bias, or the "halo effect," where employees are promoted based on their appearance, social influence, or a prestigious alma-mater, basically, factors unrelated to their performance.

Turns out that DEI is still the organizational priority as per the new research by Workday in collaboration with Sapio Research that surveyed 2,600 global HR professionals and business leaders across 19 countries. Basis this, 94% of companies are using technology and AI to support DEI initiatives.

In nutshell, it is essential for HR leaders to conduct regular audits to spot and address any biases in AI systems. AI algorithms should be designed to minimize and mitigate biases and promote fairness at every level. Further, the sign of healthy workplace culture is the transparency in AI-driven HR processes. Ideally, employees must be aware of how AI is utilized in HR and have a platform to get their queries addressed.

Integrating AI into HR requires a careful balance between efficiency and a human-centred approach. By enhancing HR capabilities, implementing AI ethically, encouraging relevant trainings, and prioritizing a human-centric mindset, HR teams can build an ecosystem that empowers employees, while leveraging powerful technology.

-- Ms. Ranjini Chakraborty, HR Director, Giesecke + Devrient India.