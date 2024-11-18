Future of cyber security: Why women’s voices matter?

The digital world is developing rapidly and the stakes have never been higher. Cyber security is not an option, it’s an absolute necessity. With cyber criminals becoming increasingly sophisticated and our dependence on technology spanning all industries, the need for solid defences against cyberthreats is critical. This calls for an “all-hands on deck” approach, yet the industry faces an important hurdle, an alarming gender disparity in its workforce.

Women only make up about 25% of global cyber security workforce employees, 25.2% in North America, 30% in Asia-Pacific. This inequality means missed opportunities to bring fresh thinking and better security practices into cyber security operations.

Diversity matters in cyber security

Diversity is more than an empty slogan; it plays a pivotal role in innovation. McKinsey & Co. research suggests that companies with higher proportions of female leaders tend to outshine their peers financially. This shows that diversity among employees promotes creativity and fosters more effective problem-solving—attributes essential for effectively combating cyber threats that continue to evolve rapidly.

According to recent studies, diverse teams outperform homogeneous ones when facing complex security threats that require multifaceted approaches. Women offer unique perspectives and approaches that can bolster cybersecurity strategies, with their collaborative, thorough, and holistic risk analysis skills often leading to more comprehensive security solutions.

Unconscious bias

Like most technical domains, cyber security still contends with unconscious bias, making it less likely for women to join and thrive in the field. Unconscious bias typically results in underestimating women's skills and qualifications in comparison to men.

For instance, the ILO reports an average pay gap for tech roles of between 10% to 17%, a consequence of unconscious bias in hiring practices. Such bias creates an environment that discourages female cybersecurity workers from applying for positions or seeking advancement, thereby exacerbating an already present gender divide.

Promoting STEM education for young girls

In order to address these barriers, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education among young girls must be encouraged. Early exposure is key to sparking enthusiasm for technology and inspiring girls to envision themselves in tech careers. Despite increasing numbers pursuing these degrees, women remain underrepresented in computer science and cybersecurity programs compared with men.

Programs tailored specifically for girls, like coding camps or robotics workshops, may help dismantle the stereotype that technology is more suited to men.

Mentorship programs also play a significant role. Studies show that they can significantly increase retention rates among women in STEM careers. Seeing women leading these fields helps normalise participation while changing perceptions about who belongs there. Companies and educational institutions who provide these opportunities play a crucial role in building the basis for more diverse workforces in the future.

Innovative approaches to draw in and keep female talent

Attracting women to cybersecurity is just the beginning; retaining them is just as crucial. Many women exit the technology fields because they encounter restricted career growth and unwelcoming workplace cultures that fail to promote inclusivity.

For example, PwC conducted a survey demonstrating that women who feel included at work are significantly more likely to pursue promotions and remain invested in their roles. Organisations must take proactive steps to foster environments conducive to women's success, such as offering flexible work arrangements, and providing clear career advancement pathways.

Female founders fueling cyber security innovation

Female-led startups represent an integral component of tech innovation, as they drive creativity and fill gaps that traditional firms may overlook. Unfortunately, only 2.3% of venture capital funding goes toward female-led ventures for all-women teams.

Enhancing investment in female entrepreneurs is integral to creating a more balanced and innovative tech landscape, as are entrepreneurial mentorship programs and networking events that support female startups.

Elevating women in leadership

Women leaders have a significant role to play in driving change within cybersecurity organisations, offering their diverse perspectives while acting as role models for younger female cyber security employees entering the field. Studies indicate that organisations with more women leaders tend to embrace inclusive practices, which have lasting effects on staff across an organisation's entire workforce.

By investing in women's leadership development through programs designed specifically to target female talent pools, organisations can ensure diverse voices are included in strategic decisions.

Bridging the digital divide

Technology access is another vital element in closing gender disparity gaps in cybersecurity. Many women in developing regions face difficulties accessing key digital tools and educational resources required for engagement with the digital economy. Initiatives offering affordable internet access and technological resources for women are crucial to empowering them to fully participate in its marketplace.

Collective efforts for systemic change

Closing the gender gap in cybersecurity requires a systemic change and a collective effort among governments, educational institutions, businesses, and non-profits. Public-private partnerships may develop programs encouraging women's participation in tech fields through internships, scholarships, or mentorship programs.

Additionally, industry events, conferences, and discussions play an essential part in shifting perceptions and encouraging more women into cybersecurity fields. International bodies like the UN can set global standards to monitor this issue of inclusion by holding countries and companies accountable for their commitments to inclusion.

In conclusion, the future of cyber security depends on diversity, creativity, and innovation. Amplifying women's voices, and removing barriers they encounter within the industry are essential to unlocking their untapped potential.

Thus, the question should not be whether the cyber security industry can afford to include more women but whether not including enough women could result in a much higher cost, preventing the industry to effectively address threats in today's complex digital environment.

-- Lucie Fonseca, Global Head R&D, Card Issuance Services, Giesecke + Devrient India.