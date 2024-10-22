AI plays a role in every step of the customer’s journey

Thought process behind B2B Moglix…

When you buy a book, T-shirt or a phone, you go to Amazon or Flipkart. Similarly, when factories want to buy electrical fittings, lubricant oil, a hand tool or a safety kit, they will come to Moglix.com. It’s basically a marketplace or an industrial supplies provider for factories in the B2B space.

We are a phygital company: We have the physical infrastructure (like warehouses, office locations, the supply chain) and the digital one. We are a tech-led organization and hence the value proposition is deep. When we go globally, we go with complete lock, stock and barrel. Like when we started in the Middle East, we set up the warehouses and supplier ecosystem. That makes you successful because the solution that you are offering is tailored to the local market.

AI in the ecommerce journey

If you look at the ecommerce life cycles, they are always designed around the customer’s journey. You have the assortment on the catalogue, how many items, what sort of spread you have got, etc. Second is the search part. Are the users able to find the relevant products or not? Then there’s whether the pricing is attractive or not, the experience of placing an order, checking out, customer service and overall experience.

In this entire journey, AI is playing a role at every step today. GenAI comes into the picture and plays a critical role when you are defining a rich catalogue. (Description matters and specs should be accurate, and all the detailing should be there.)

Going forward, AI will be like water when you are using a recipe. Water is in every food item. AI will become a necessary ingredient no matter what you are cooking.

India’s potential going forward

There is a lot of consumption of software happening in India in a variety of spaces: ecommerce, manufacturing, infrastructure etc. Now whatever is getting built in India and being consumed in India is of global standards. We are scaling in the semiconductor space, renewables etc. In the next few years, I foresee that even pure play software companies will start to get adopted, acknowledged and sold in the overseas markets extensively.

Infrastructure evolution has happened significantly over the last 7-10 years. Roads, availability of buildings and warehouses, reach from the port to the mainland… that’s at a foundational level. Technology wise India has been a leader ever since the offshoring industry evolved.

The India Story is built around key constructs: infrastructure development, manufacturing in a variety of spaces like automotive, semiconductors, renewable energy etc. The digital story is there. We have proven ourselves to be leaders in the FinTech space with products like UPI, even though the spread of demography has been high from an earning propensity to education standards.

Moglix is proud and excited to be involved in all these constructs.

