Zomato’s Corporate Shift to Eternal Ltd Gets MCA’s Green Signal

Food delivery giant Zomato has gotten the go-ahead for regulation of a name change to Eternal Ltd. This is the second time that the company has undergone the process of rebranding since its inception. Founded as Foodiebay in 2008, the company was renamed Zomato in 2010. The new name illustrates its wider ambitions beyond food deliveries.

Regulatory Approval Confirmed

A name change goes into effect on March 20, 2025, as confirmed by a firm led by Deepinder Goyal and approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

"The name of the company, thus, stands amended to 'Eternal Limited' with effect from March 20, 2025, and the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the company stand altered to the extent of the change of name of the company," stated the company in a regulatory filing.

As per earlier reports, this is following the previous update wherein the company had sought shareholder approval for the name change.

Beyond Food Delivery

The name change also symbolizes Zomato's transition into a multi-faceted company. At the moment, the company is operating in several verticals which include:

• Blinkit-a platform for quick commerce that relies on instant delivery.

• Hyperpure, B2B food supply for restaurants and businesses.

• District, which is Zomato's dining and events business consolidating its footprint in the hospitality sector above private dining.

In conjunction with a rebranding, the corporate website will be changed from zomato.com to eternal.com, while reports indicate a stock ticker change from ZOMATO to ETERNAL.

This transformation aims to allow the firm to position itself as a significant player in the oncoming digital commerce ecosystem and thereby communicate a broader vision stretching beyond food delivery

