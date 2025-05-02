Zinit Invests $2M to Revolutionize Procurement in India with AI

Zinit, a global SaaS startup transforming procurement with AI-driven solutions, today announced a $2 million investment in its Indian operations. The company’s move aims to capitalize on India’s $500 billion procurement market with the introduction of its AI-powered B2B procurement platform, offering smarter, scalable solutions to streamline the country’s inefficient, legacy procurement systems.

Despite projections for India’s B2B e-commerce market to reach $200 billion by 2030, a significant portion of India’s procurement processes still rely on outdated, manual systems. Zinit plans to disrupt this space by focusing on tail spend — the neglected portion of procurement that accounts for 30% of procurement value but 80% of the transactions.

AI Led Automation

Zinit’s platform combines AI-led automation with a dedicated customer success team to deliver real-time value. It enables one-click cross-border tendering with smart supplier matching and real-time translation, reduces tendering time by up to 80%, and follows a success-based pricing model, allowing businesses to pay only upon results. The platform also fosters supplier diversity, with 50% of new suppliers winning bids, making procurement more inclusive and transparent.

“India is a key market for Zinit’s global expansion. The country’s procurement sector is ripe for innovation, and we’re excited to bring our AI-powered solutions to help businesses drive efficiency, save costs, and foster supplier diversity,” said Anton Buzdalin, Co-Founder, Zinit. “This $2M investment will strengthen our local operations, fuel job creation, and deepen partnerships with Indian businesses looking to modernize procurement,” he added.

Zinit’s entry into India is backed by a strong global foundation. The team behind Zinit previously built Bidzaar, a procurement platform in Eastern Europe that scaled to over $15 billion in GMV and onboarded 150,000+ suppliers. This success forms the backbone of Zinit’s approach — adapting proven innovation to meet the needs of complex, fast-growing markets like India.

Companies including Uflex, Vinati Organics, and Compass Group are already using Zinit as a tender platform. More than 40 companies, including L&T Financial Services and Verkko Group, have already placed tenders on Zinit in just six months of operation in India. The platform has facilitated more than 300 tenders in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, pharmaceuticals, and retail. Looking ahead, Zinit plans to continue its momentum by further investing in talent acquisition, customer success, and product innovation throughout 2025.