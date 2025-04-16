Zepto Renames Parent Firm to Sharpen Brand Recall Before IPO

Quick-commerce startup Zepto has officially renamed its parent company from Kiranakart Technologies to Zepto—an identity realignment aimed at boosting brand recall and simplifying its corporate structure ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO), according to Moneycontrol.

The move comes on the heels of Zepto’s high-profile “reverse flip” strategy, which saw the company shift its domicile from Singapore to India and cleared by both the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai and relevant Singaporean authorities.

Streamlining Before IPO

In terms of financials, available data suggests that Zepto clocked in revenue of ₹4,454 crore for FY24—more than doubling from ₹2,025 crore the year before. While the company is still loss-making, it has marginally narrowed its losses, signalling a maturing business model.

As Zepto prepares for its IPO, this alignment of corporate and consumer branding could help position it as a streamlined, high-growth player in the competitive quick-commerce space.

In January 2025, Zepto's Co-Founder and CEO, Aadit Palicha, announced that the company's annualized gross order value (GOV) had reached approximately $3 billion (around ₹24,500 crore), tripling from $1 billion in April 2024, as per news reports.

