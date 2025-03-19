Zepto Delivers Apple's Complete Range at One Click

Zepto, a quick-commerce platform in India, is entering the electronics market with a hefty assortment of Apple products. Due to this significant expansion, Zepto's electronics section now offers over 5,000 items from a variety of sellers, ensuring that customers can quickly obtain the tech devices they desire. Zepto promises a very quick and simple shopping experience and now offers the entire Apple lineup, including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and all the required accessories.
Key Highlights of Zepto's New Offering:
- A Vast Selection of Electronics: You'll find more than 5,000 different items to choose from.
- Lightning-Fast Delivery: Get your hands on premium gadgets in a matter of minutes.
- All Things Apple: They've got iPhones and a complete range of Apple accessories.
Transforming Tech Purchases
"With Apple’s vast portfolio now on Zepto, we’re enabling premium technology instantly accessible, transforming how people buy high-value gadgets," expressed Abhimanyu Singh, Business Head of the Electronics Category at Zepto. "In just the last 30 days, over a million users have actively searched for Apple products—be it, the recently launched iPhone 16E, AirPods 4, or iPads—on Zepto, reflecting a massive interest for instant access to premium tech. With our sellers deepening their collaboration with Apple, they are not just expanding the assortment; we are redefining the very experience of electronics shopping—making it faster, easier, and more seamless than ever before. We thank our sellers for enabling this.”
Zepto is making a fast move into the world of high-end electronics, all because more and more people want to get their hands on the latest gadgets quickly. They've seen a 35% jump in Apple product searches from month to month, and now Zepto is setting a new standard for buying electronics online. With the platform constantly adding new items, customers can expect to see an even wider range of top-of-the-line tech products, making Zepto the place to be for instant electronics shopping.