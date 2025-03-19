Zepto Delivers Apple's Complete Range at One Click

Zepto, a quick-commerce platform in India, is entering the electronics market with a hefty assortment of Apple products. Due to this significant expansion, Zepto's electronics section now offers over 5,000 items from a variety of sellers, ensuring that customers can quickly obtain the tech devices they desire. Zepto promises a very quick and simple shopping experience and now offers the entire Apple lineup, including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and all the required accessories.

Advertisment

Key Highlights of Zepto's New Offering:

A Vast Selection of Electronics: You'll find more than 5,000 different items to choose from.

Lightning-Fast Delivery: Get your hands on premium gadgets in a matter of minutes.

All Things Apple: They've got iPhones and a complete range of Apple accessories.

Transforming Tech Purchases

Advertisment

"With Apple’s vast portfolio now on Zepto, we’re enabling premium technology instantly accessible, transforming how people buy high-value gadgets," expressed Abhimanyu Singh, Business Head of the Electronics Category at Zepto. "In just the last 30 days, over a million users have actively searched for Apple products—be it, the recently launched iPhone 16E, AirPods 4, or iPads—on Zepto, reflecting a massive interest for instant access to premium tech. With our sellers deepening their collaboration with Apple, they are not just expanding the assortment; we are redefining the very experience of electronics shopping—making it faster, easier, and more seamless than ever before. We thank our sellers for enabling this.”

Zepto is making a fast move into the world of high-end electronics, all because more and more people want to get their hands on the latest gadgets quickly. They've seen a 35% jump in Apple product searches from month to month, and now Zepto is setting a new standard for buying electronics online. With the platform constantly adding new items, customers can expect to see an even wider range of top-of-the-line tech products, making Zepto the place to be for instant electronics shopping.