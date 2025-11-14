Vedantu Unveils Ved: AI Mentor Tailored for Every Student’s Journey

The launch of Ved marks a new chapter in digital education, aiming to bridge the gap between scalable lessons and one-on-one mentorship for students across India. Ved integrates the expertise of master teachers, contextual content libraries, and millions of interactions to create a platform where personal guidance becomes accessible at scale. Rather than replacing educators, Ved functions as an active learning companion, interpreting a student’s progress and providing tailored support exactly when it's needed.

Pulkit Jain, co-founder of Vedantu, explained, “Ved does not replace the teacher. It amplifies the teacher’s ability to guide every student continuously.” Students, according to Jain, are now “guided with context, care, and clear next steps,” a crucial advancement for online learning, where isolation and generic content recommendations have long limited true personalisation.

From Insights to Outcomes: Ved's Feature Set

Ved's engine responds to a spectrum of student needs through distinctly engineered tools:

LearnList: This playlist system curates a progression of videos, SmartNotes, and quizzes tailored to each student’s syllabus and identified knowledge gaps, providing a clear path forward rather than an overwhelming choice of resources.

InstaSolve: Available 24/7, InstaSolve allows students to upload questions or doubts as text or photos, receiving step-by-step explanations in return. Uniquely, Ved contextualises each doubt, linking it to core concepts and providing curated remedial material—turning every question into a learning opportunity.

ScoreBooster: This diagnostic tool analyzes each test attempt, converting speed, accuracy, consistency, and confidence metrics into individualised plans for improvement.

LectureLens: Bringing clarity to both live and recorded sessions, LectureLens transcribes lectures, segments them by topic, and generates tailored revision aids, including SmartNotes and quizzes. Students can also ask contextual questions during replay for deeper understanding.

Anand Prakash, Academic Head and Co-Founder, Vedantu, commented, “Real learning happens when a student understands exactly where they stand and what they must do next. With Ved, every student will get that level of clarity in their learning journey every single day.”

Scaling Personalisation: User Segments and Access

Ved’s platform adapts based on available student data. Free users tap into conversational mentoring, curated content, doubt resolution, and SmartReplays on YouTube, while paid users benefit from deeper analytics driven by historical class, test, and performance data. LearnList, InstaSolve, and LectureLens are available free to all users, with ScoreBooster included for long-term and test-series students.

Students can access Ved directly through the Vedantu app and website, leveraging an intuitive interface that makes mentorship immediate and actionable. The sustained emphasis on clarity, structured support, and adaptive feedback positions Ved as a meaningful response to the evolving needs of Indian learners—delivering mentorship that is patient, personal, and scalable.

Context Beyond the Classroom

The debut of Ved underlines a broad shift in EdTech: technology is no longer just about distributing lessons efficiently but about closing the gap between standardised curriculum delivery and the nuanced, ongoing support each student needs. Vedantu’s entry into AI-powered mentorship is a case study in harnessing data-driven insights to develop tools with real-world impact, reflecting both educator wisdom and evolving student habits.

By making high-quality learning accessible and contextual, Ved moves beyond the legacy promise of adaptive testing and recommendations—it makes action and guidance personal, actionable, and persistent. The focus on targeted diagnostics and continual support within a single platform sets a precedent for how B2B education providers can scale individual progress without compromising the human touch.

This launch reflects the increased sophistication of Indian EdTech, where bridging the digital divide now means delivering mentorship and tailored journeys—not just lessons at scale.