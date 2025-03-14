UiPath Acquires Peak to Launch Vertically Specialized Agents

UiPath, a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced the acquisition of Peak, an AI-native company headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom, with presence in Inda. The Peak AI platform optimizes product inventory and pricing for businesses of all sizes and across a wide range of industries, providing customers with tangible outcomes quickly and without the need for large, in-house tech teams.

Advertisment

Peak, enables customers to develop AI workflows, process data, and provide predictions that are used to optimize critical business processes through APIs or integrated web applications. It also provides a new breed of AI-based decisioning applications that enable business users to make highly complex decisions such as planning inventory and optimizing product pricing decisions.

Synergies at Play

Now as part of UiPath, Peak’s solutions can scale globally and reach new industries, ensuring continued growth and innovation for customers and stakeholders. In turn, Peak’s focus on accelerating AI adoption in sectors like retail and manufacturing will enable UiPath to accelerate market growth and deliver vertical-oriented, next-generation AI-driven agentic applications with intelligence powered by LLMs.

Advertisment

Peak will further enhance the UiPath agentic automation platform. For example, organizations must meet stringent requirements for complex calculations in a variety of business processes. Businesses require accurate analysis and predictions they can trust, and Peak’s solutions will form the backbone of new Pricing and Inventory Agents for UiPath customers. Peak’s broader Decision Intelligence capabilities will also factor into the orchestration capabilities in the UiPath agentic automation platform, allowing for autonomous processes based on contextual customer data.

Customers of both UiPath and Peak are realizing increased revenue and significant margin improvement with the combined technologies. For example, through joint efforts, UiPath and Peak transformed the quoting pricing process for Heidelberg Materials in the UK, one of the world’s largest building materials manufacturers. The solution uses automation to collate data from hundreds of data points, leverages AI to determine an optimal quote for a given customer, and informs sales professionals. With this automated end-to-end process, Heidelberg Materials is experiencing much greater sales team efficiency through faster quotation times and increased conversion rates.

Leadership Insights