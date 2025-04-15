Sunfox Wins 'Startup Maharathi' Award at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

Sunfox Technologies, known for their hand-held AI-powered ECG machines, has been awarded the title of Startup Maharathi in the Health & Bio Track during Startup Mahakumbh 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. They earned this prestigious recognition at the Startup Maharathi Challenge 2025, further cementing their position as a leading innovator in the health-tech space.

Selected after a rigorous multi-phase evaluation process, the recognition was officially announced at the Startup Mahakumbh Recognition Ceremony on April 5, 2025, where industry leaders and dignitaries gathered to celebrate the nation’s most promising startups. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, presented the award to the co-founders of Sunfox.

Celebrated Shark Tank investor Piyush Bansal also praised the device during his panel, highlighting its life-saving role during the Kedarnath Yatra. He stated that Spandan is his best investment from Shark Tank so far: “I am very happy to see the growth and how innovation is saving lives.”

“This award is a huge milestone for us,” said Rajat Jain, Founder of Sunfox Technologies. “It strengthens our resolve to continue building solutions that save lives and bring quality healthcare within everyone’s reach.”

Startup Mahakumbh 2025 brought together thousands of startups, investors, and industry stakeholders, serving as a national platform to showcase innovation and talent across sectors. Sunfox’s achievement stands as a testament to its pioneering role in India’s med-tech ecosystem.

Sunfox Technologies is into making advanced healthcare tools accessible to all. Their flagship product, Spandan ECG, is a portable and affordable ECG device that is transforming heart health monitoring, particularly in remote and rural areas. By focusing on innovation and impact, Sunfox aims to bridge healthcare gaps and save lives.