Startup Mahakumbh Launches AI App to Boost Networking & Mentorship

Startup Mahakumbh has launched an innovative AI-powered mobile application designed to enhance networking, mentorship, and collaboration opportunities at the event. The Startup Mahakumbh App aims to provide a seamless experience by integrating real-time engagement tools, a repository of essential documents and videos, and a dynamic scheduling system for attendees.

Key Features of the Startup Mahakumbh App

The app is tailored to benefit exhibitors, delegates, and visitors with an array of intuitive features, including:

Networking & Lead Scanning: Attendees can scan a designated unique QR code to build a localized database of contacts, which can be exported to their phones for future interactions.

Meeting Scheduling & Chat: Users can view the attendee list, schedule meetings, and chat directly within the application, ensuring meaningful engagements throughout the three-day event.

Agenda & Live Streaming: The platform allows users to bookmark key sessions, take notes, add social media profiles, and even watch sessions live for a comprehensive experience.

AI-Powered Photo Search: Leveraging facial recognition technology, users can retrieve and download their event photos effortlessly.

Exclusive Mentorship Opportunities

A standout feature of the Startup Mahakumbh App is its mentorship module, which connects aspiring entrepreneurs with industry stalwarts. Renowned mentors include:

Alok Mittal, Executive Chairman, Indifi Technologies

Chirag Gupta, Founder, 4700 BC

Dinesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, IndiaMART InterMESH Limited

Kiran Chandra Kalluri, Partner, Dallas Venture CapitalAttendees can book one-on-one mentorship sessions, limited to two slots per user, fostering personalized guidance and industry insights.

The Digital-Physical Convergence

The Startup Mahakumbh App epitomizes Digital India’s vision by seamlessly merging the physical and virtual realms. This initiative not only enhances the event experience but also bridges gaps within the Indian startup ecosystem, unlocking unparalleled opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors.

Startup Mahakumbh 2025: Bigger and Better

Building on the resounding success of its inaugural edition, the second edition of Startup Mahakumbh is set to take place from April 3rd to 5th, 2025. The event will feature participation from leading startups, soonicorns, and unicorns across 26 states and 14 countries. This year, Startup Mahakumbh is driven by top industry associations, including FICCI, ASSOCHAM, IVCA, Nasscom, and Bootstrap Advisory & Foundation, with significant support from SIDBI, GEM, ECGC, DPIIT, and Startup India.

Download the Startup Mahakumbh App:

Make the most of your Startup Mahakumbh experience by downloading the app now! Available on App Store & Play Store.