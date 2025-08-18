SquadStack.ai Launches World's First Agentic AI Stack for Consumer Sales

SquadStack, which is into AI-powered sales execution, has recently announced the launch of the world’s first fully autonomous Humanoid AI Agent Stack for consumer sales. Purpose-built for scale and speed as a voice-first platform, it manages high-velocity sales workflows end-to-end across sectors including lending, brokerage, education, insurance, ecommerce, logistics, travel and consumer durables.

The launch also marks SquadStack’s rebranding to SquadStack.ai, underscoring its AI-first focus on delivering measurable business outcomes. By replacing fragmented bot and BPO models with a unified AI engine, the platform enables enterprises to scale sales and customer experience functions without proportional increases in headcount.

Early Deployments Show Measurable Results

Early deployments with enterprises such as Tata Digital, Shiprocket, IndiaMART, JustDial and Stage have delivered measurable results, including up to twice the lead connectivity, a 30% increase in qualified leads, and notable reductions in customer acquisition costs. These outcomes have been achieved while ensuring full compliance with DND regulations, spam control norms, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 standards. Trained on more than 600 million minutes of real sales interactions, the Humanoid AI Agent delivers hyper-personalized and natural conversations and continuously optimizes performance through SquadStack’s proprietary Buyer and Outcome Graphs.

Leadership Commentary on the Shift in Sales

“Sales and customer experience functions are evolving and businesses need solutions that combine intelligence, adaptability and scale,” said Apurv Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder of SquadStack. “The Humanoid AI Agent Stack is designed to meet this shift as it goes beyond conversations to deliver consistent, outcome-driven execution. It understands buyer intent, responds in real time, and continuously improves, helping teams achieve better results without additional operational load.”

Advanced Features for Sales Efficiency

With over five years of operational and AI expertise, SquadStack has successfully executed complex consumer sales workflows for leading brands including RedBus, Kotak Group, Amity University, Eureka Forbes and Angel One. The Humanoid AI Agent Stack integrates advanced lead scoring, multi-channel outreach achieving up to 90 percent connectivity rates, quality audits across 23 parameters, and large scale A/B testing to refine performance and accelerate ROI. By combining deep personalization, real time AI supervision and performance led optimisation, SquadStack enables enterprises to improve sales efficiency, enhance customer engagement and achieve sustainable growth at scale.