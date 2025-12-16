ServiceNow Acquires Moveworks for AI Agents

ServiceNow finalised its acquisition of Moveworks on December 16, 2025, blending the startup's AI assistant and search tools with its own workflow platform. This move aims to streamline employee interactions across enterprises, turning everyday queries into automated actions. Companies like Siemens and Toyota already rely on Moveworks for broad employee access.

AI Front Door Takes Shape

Employees at global firms now handle IT tickets or HR requests through simple chats, thanks to Moveworks' integration with ServiceNow. Inside ServiceNow, AI agents resolve 90% of IT issues and 89% of customer support autonomously, slashing resolution times by nearly sevenfold. With 5.5 million Moveworks users and 250 shared customers, the combo promises wider rollout.

“Moveworks accelerates ServiceNow’s vision to put AI to work for people across every corner of every business,” said Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Product Officer at ServiceNow. “With two decades of workflow intelligence built into a single architecture, we’re powering the agentic AI operating system for the enterprise. Moveworks’ AI Assistant plus ServiceNow’s agentic platform will create an AI-native front door that turns conversations into completed work, allowing customers to resolve issues autonomously, trigger intelligent workflows, and get results – securely, responsibly, and at scale.”

Workflow Automation Evolves

Moveworks' Reasoning Engine connects natural language searches to ServiceNow's backend processes, aiding IT, HR, and developer teams. Nearly 90% of Moveworks clients deploy it company-wide, showing real traction in breaking departmental silos. Hundreds of AI specialists from Moveworks now bolster ServiceNow's roadmap for scalable AI governance.

“Moveworks was founded to make work effortless, building a powerful AI assistant platform that gets work done,” said Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks. “By joining ServiceNow, we can now scale this agentic strategy for any organisation by connecting our AI Assistant and enterprise search, powered by our Reasoning Engine, with ServiceNow’s trusted workflow automation and AI governance. Together, we’ll deliver secure, fast, end-to-end resolution for employees everywhere.”

For B2B leaders navigating complex tech stacks, this acquisition eases AI scaling without overhauls. Mutual customers gain from existing ties, like ServiceNow's role in Moveworks' 100+ integrations. The deal positions ServiceNow to handle prompts that link data, agents, and workflows securely across operations.