PwC India Unveils ‘Emerging Tech Startup Challenge’ Accelerator

The initiative accepts applications from startups specializing in Artificial Intelligence , data analytics, blockchain/Web 3.0, spatial tech, the fourth industrial revolution, and spatial reality. In particular, PwC India is looking for innovations in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) models in retail, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and the telecom sector, as per the PTI report.

In its first initiative for the Indian market, PwC India has launched its very own accelerator program, the Emerging Tech Startup Challenge , which aims to nurture and onboard 15 startups working in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and even Space Tech.

Out of the pool of applicants to the accelerator, fifteen selected startups will get the chance to participate during a period of three months in a hybrid setup where they will get access to 25 hours of pro bono consulting and services from PwC’s subject matter experts in management, technology, taxation, funding, and other areas relevant to business growth.

Sanjeev Krishan, the India Chairperson of PwC, noted how helping emerging technology startups will not only contribute to economic growth but will also help create jobs for the future in India's quickly changing landscape.

Practical Industry Advice and Access to the Market for Startups

Startups will be involved in workshops, one-on-one mentoring sessions, and demo days throughout the program, using PwC India's industry network to enhance their business model and expedite their entrance into the market.

At PwC India’s core purpose is to enable innovation that can impact the world through the digital transformation within India, thus catalyzing the growth of the tech ecosystem in the country.