Perfios Acquires AI-Driven Debt Management Platform CreditNirvana

Perfios, a leading B2B SaaS TechFin company , serving the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry in 18 countries has recently acquired CreditNirvana, an AI-driven debt management and collections platform. This acquisition will help Perfios’ capabilities in collections and debt management by enabling financial institutions to streamline recoveries, minimize delinquencies, and maximize portfolio performance, Perfios further cements its role as the operating system for the BFSI sector.

CreditNirvana is a category leader in debt collection and recovery, leveraging AI and predictive analytics to automate the entire collections lifecycle, from early-stage delinquency management to legal recoveries. With lenders in India spending over $7 billion annually on debt recovery and collections, this acquisition positions Perfios to tap into a high-growth market with a full-stack, technology-first approach to financial services.

Scaling Debt Management Capabilities

Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO, Perfios, said, “We are delighted to welcome CreditNirvana into the Perfios family. This acquisition is a strategic step in expanding our product suite and strengthening our capabilities in debt management and collections. By integrating CreditNirvana’s AI-driven capabilities with our existing solutions, we aim to unlock new efficiencies. This addition reinforces our dedication to innovation and market leadership, further solidifying Perfios as a full-stack, tech-first financial technology provider. We are confident that this move will enable us to deliver greater value and drive the global financial ecosystem forward at scale and speed.”

“Perfios' deep expertise in financial technology and strong commitment to innovation gives us a significant advantage in expanding our reach and advancing our AI capabilities," said Raj MKK, Founder and CEO, CreditNirvana. "Their market leadership in India, along with their established global presence, provides the scale and technological backing needed to accelerate our growth. This partnership enables us to enter new markets, offer more sophisticated AI-driven solutions, and set new benchmarks in data-driven debt management and recovery”.

Perfios recently announced the strategic acquisition of Clari5, a category leader in banking financial crime management, expanding their fraud mitigation, risk intelligence and AML offerings.