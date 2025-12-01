PedalStart Launches Fusion 2.0 to Boost Startup Fundraising

PedalStart, the startup accelerator, has officially launched the second edition of its flagship event series, Founder-Investor Fusion 2.0. The series aims to streamline fundraising for promising early-stage startups by fostering direct connections with investors across India’s key metros. Set to take place over the next couple of months in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR, the initiative is expected to unlock faster deal flow and provide a platform for high-impact, high-intent investing.

The event brings together a carefully curated mix of early-stage startups and influential investors, including angels, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and industry experts. Through this targeted platform, startups in PedalStart's portfolio can pitch their businesses to an exclusive, investors-only audience, gaining direct access to potential funding for their next growth stage. PedalStart aims to help these ventures secure uprounds at stronger valuations, allowing investors to engage with businesses that are already demonstrating market success and growth potential.

“We are elated to introduce the second edition of Founder-Investor Fusion—a game-changing platform created to enable our portfolio startups to raise their uprounds faster and at stronger valuations,” said Manas Pal and Aditya Darolia, co-founders of PedalStart. “The first edition proved how powerful curated rooms can be, and Fusion 2.0 is set to take that impact to the next level. Investors today want quality, and founders need visibility, and when both are curated with intent, capital moves faster."

A Platform for High-Impact Connections

Founder-Investor Fusion 2.0 is not your typical networking event. Designed as an outcome-focused platform, it goes beyond simple introductions, placing a strong emphasis on meaningful interactions and actionable results. Startups will be able to present their business cases to an exclusive audience of 250+ investors in each city chapter, with a focus on those with strong traction and execution. Real-time discussions, investor insights, and strategic networking will be integral parts of the experience, with the potential for on-the-spot funding commitments.

The initiative also offers a unique advantage to investors: early access to startups that are already excelling in the market but remain early enough to offer significant upside. With high-quality startups at various stages of growth, the event provides investors with curated, high-confidence opportunities to support businesses poised for scale.

“Through Fusion 2.0, we are doubling down on our mission to back early-stage founders well beyond MVP, supporting them until they achieve meaningful scale or raise Series A,” added Pal and Darolia. “For investors, this is an opportunity to evaluate ventures that are already executing with clarity and pace, are backed by PedalStart, and are ready for their next phase of growth.”

Expanding the PedalStart Ecosystem

In addition to the event, PedalStart’s Founder-Investor Fusion 2.0 offers access to PedalInvest, an exclusive community of over 1200 elite investors who not only contribute funds but also offer mentorship, connections, and hands-on support. This integrated approach helps startups gain the holistic backing they need to scale successfully.

The first edition of Founder-Investor Fusion, held earlier this year, saw 150+ investors and 60+ startup founders in attendance. The event resulted in over INR 5 crore in cumulative funding for four startups. With a larger group of investors and stronger startups participating in Fusion 2.0, the accelerator is expecting even greater momentum and outcomes this time around.

Accelerating India’s Startup Ecosystem

PedalStart’s commitment to accelerating India’s startup ecosystem goes beyond just funding. By creating a powerful network of founders and investors, the accelerator aims to support startups in navigating key milestones, including fundraising, growth, and market expansion. Fusion 2.0 is a testament to this vision, positioning itself as a high-impact, results-driven platform where the next wave of successful startups and their investors come together