PedalStart and FAAD Network Introduce Cohort Program for Indian Startups

PedalStart, a Gurugram-based start-up community builder and accelerator, has teamed up with FAAD Network, a renowned venture capital firm, to introduce 'Gear One' – an innovative cohort program aimed at providing unparalleled support to early-stage startups in India. This pioneering initiative promises to propel the entrepreneurial journeys of five selected startups by offering them a comprehensive package of benefits, including guaranteed funding, mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities.

Under the Gear One cohort, each of the selected startups will receive a guaranteed initial investment cheque of USD 100,000, along with a commitment of up to USD 250,000 in follow-on funding. Additionally, these startups will gain access to credits worth USD 50,000 for essential tools and resources such as AWS, coworking spaces, and payment gateway tools. Furthermore, participants will have the opportunity to connect with a network of VCs, mentors, and fellow founders, fostering a supportive community conducive to growth and success.

Manas Pal and Aditya Darolia, Co-Founders of PedalStart, expressed their enthusiasm for the Gear One cohort, emphasizing its tri-dimensional approach focusing on acceleration, funding, and community. They believe that this strategic collaboration with FAAD Network will significantly contribute to nurturing the early-stage startup ecosystem in India and driving positive change.

Aditya Arora, CEO of FAAD Network, highlighted the organization's commitment to facilitating the successful launch and sustainable growth of startups through essential resources and valuable collaborations. Gear One exemplifies FAAD Network's dedication to supporting the advancement of the startup ecosystem in India, aligning with its mission to drive sustainable development through technology-driven innovation.

During the three-month period of the Gear One cohort, the selected startups will receive structured guidance and mentorship from industry experts, paving the way for their future success. Even after the program's completion, participants will continue to benefit from PedalStart's strategic partnership with FAAD Network, receiving ongoing support for their fundraising endeavors.

Startups interested in joining Gear One will undergo a rigorous screening process conducted by the PedalStart and FAAD teams to ensure the selection of the most promising candidates. Only ten shortlisted startups will be onboarded for the cohort, providing them with an unparalleled opportunity to accelerate their entrepreneurial journey and achieve their goals.