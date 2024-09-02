Meesho Welcomes Mohit Rajani as New Chief Product Officer

Meesho, an e-commerce marketplace, has recently announced the appointment of Mohit Rajani as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). With a rich background in product and technology leadership, Mohit brings to Meesho his vast experience from iconic tech companies including Meta, Google, and Carta.

Leadership and Vision at Meesho

As CPO, Mohit will oversee Meesho’s entire product organization, managing the product management, design, and analytics teams. Vidit Aatrey, Meesho's Founder and CEO, expressed his delight about Mohit's joining: “We are thrilled to welcome Mohit to the Meesho family. His leadership will be instrumental in driving product innovation, enhancing customer experience, and building a world-class product organization as we continue to scale our platform.”

Mohit Rajani's Vision for Meesho

Mohit shared his admiration for Meesho’s role in transforming e-commerce in India and his excitement about his new role. “The company’s mission to democratize internet commerce resonates deeply with my passion for creating meaningful products. I am excited to work with Meesho’s talented team to build innovative solutions that empower millions of Indians.”

A Distinguished Career

Prior to this role, Mohit held significant leadership positions at several global tech leaders. His achievements include leading Messenger's monetization at Meta, which grew into a multi-billion-dollar business, and being part of the core team at Instagram that launched ads and business products, significantly expanding the platform's reach. Most recently, at Carta, he managed a diverse product portfolio and led initiatives for international expansion and the development of new Generative AI-enabled products.

Academic and Professional Background

Mohit holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. His proven track record and forward-thinking approach are expected to significantly contribute to Meesho’s growth and innovation in the e-commerce sector.

