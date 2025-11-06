Made-in-India Startup Astrophel Shows Cryogenic Hardware at BRICS Summit

Astrophel Aerospace, a Pune-based deep-tech startup working on reusable launch vehicles and cryogenic propulsion, showcased an indigenously developed cryogenic pump at the BRICS Startup Summit in Moscow. The founders—Suyash Bafna and Immanuel Louis—used the event to engage potential investors and explore export opportunities across BRICS markets and beyond.

The pump on display is a 25,000 RPM unit currently undergoing validation and certification with ISRO. Astrophel plans to upscale this design into a turbopump—a key component for cost-efficient reusable launch services—and to commercialise cryogenic hardware for broader industrial use.

“We’re building dual-use cryogenic hardware that is not only essential for our reusability roadmap but extends beyond orbital launch vehicles,” said Suyash Bafna, co-founder and CEO of Astrophel Aerospace. “From reusable space propulsion to cryogenic liquid handling, our design efficiency and precision engineering enable us to serve global markets and strengthen the potential for high-value exports.”

The startup is pursuing a capital-efficient, component-first strategy rather than attempting to scale a full launch service immediately. By focusing on certified subsystems, Astrophel aims to generate revenue and prove technology in industry settings before scaling vehicle-level operations.

“We are prioritising industry-first commercialisation of certified subsystems essential for launch into orbit. This will allow us to first scale sustainably while proving our technology in collaboration with global agencies.” said Immanuel Louis, Co-founder and COO of Astrophel Aerospace.

The hardware and industrial angle

Astrophel’s cryogenic valves — developed in-house and produced in partnership with a listed valve manufacturer in Pune—are designed for cryogenic operation at pressures above 150 bar and to achieve 0.1 mm precision. The company says these valves are intended both for its own rocket engines (to enable finer mass-flow control than pneumatic systems) and for industrial applications. The valves are pitched as significantly cheaper than current imports, and the company has already reported early interest from ISRO for valve purchases pending test outcomes.

The 25,000 RPM pump is validated as a critical stepping stone toward a turbopumpcapable of the higher performance requirements of orbital engines. If certified by ISRO for rocket use, Astrophel would become among the first private startups in India to receive such subsystem certification and to position those components for cross-sector applications in oil & gas, medical, and energy.

Market context and ambition

Astrophel is aligning its product roadmap with projected growth in cryogenic hardware demand. With Asia Pacific cited as a leading region for growth in cryogenic valves and systems—driven by space programmes, hydrogen, and LNG applications—the startup’s focus on export-ready, high-precision components aims to capture both domestic and international demand by 2030.

On the business side, Astrophel’s approach reduces near-term capital exposure while building an export-orientated supply chain under the “Make in India” banner. The company positions certified, dual-use subsystems as a route to sustainable scaling, selling components to established agencies and industrial buyers while continuing development toward full turbopumpand launch vehicle capabilities.

Astrophel’s public demonstration at a global forum signals a pragmatic path for Indian space startups: focus on indigenizing high-value subsystems, secure early certification, and establish export channels before full vehicle scale-up. For investors and enterprise buyers, the company presents an opportunity to source lower-cost, precise cryogenic hardware — contingent on ISRO validation and consistent manufacturing quality.