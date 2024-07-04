inDrive Partners with Evera Cabs to Launch EV Fleet with Women Drivers

inDrive teams up with Evera Cabs, India's all-electric cab service, to launch an EV fleet for women drivers. This initiative, part of inDrive's DrivingNaari program, aims to empower women by offering equal career opportunities in driving.

Pavit Nanda Anand, APAC Communications Lead, inDrive said “inDrive DrivingNaari programme is designed to empower underprivileged women to become professional drivers and give them access to remunerative livelihoods with dignity. We are delighted to partner with Evera cabs to provide co-branded services to each candidate. The collaboration is set to play a pivotal role in inDrive's ambitious expansion plan, which aims to increase its electric vehicle fleet in India. The candidates of our DrivingNaari program have been provided a car financed by inDrive, with commission-free rides on the inDrive platform. Our association with Evera cabs will encourage our female driver partners to become independent and confident individuals and take charge of their lives.”

Nimish Trivedi, CEO and Co-Founder, Evera, said: "We are thrilled to work with inDrive and support women empowerment through this initiative. By providing a co-branded service to the candidates of the DrivingNaari program, we are enabling them to have a sustainable source of income and control over their own careers. We believe that this collaboration will not only benefit the individual drivers but also contribute to the overall growth of our community." This partnership aims to break down barriers and create more opportunities for women in the workforce and will help to promote gender equality in the transportation industry. We continue to expand our reach and impact, and are excited to see the positive outcomes".