Hylenr Partners with TakeMe2Space for LENR-Powered Space Tech

Hyderabad-based startup Hylenr Technologies, a leader in clean energy innovation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TakeMe2Space, a pioneering space-tech company, to develop and test LENR-powered compute modules in space.

Advertisment

HYLENR has demonstrated the world’s first and ground-breaking cold fusion technology to generate Clean Energy. This innovation has received a patent from the Government of India for its Low Energy Nuclear Reactor Technology (LENR). HYLENR’s Low Energy Nuclear Reactor is a promising alternative for power generation, by amplifying input electricity to produce heat for Space Applications (MMRTG), Steam generation for multiple applications, Room Heating across cold regions globally, Induction heating for Domestic and Industrial requirements. Also, HYLENR devices can drastically decrease the risk profile for space missions.

Exploring LENR for Space-Based Power

TakeMe2Space is actively exploring multiple energy technologies, including LENR, to assess efficient methods for heat extraction and potential reuse in its compute-focused satellites. This technology could also be applicable to deep space missions, which traditionally use radioisotope-based thermoelectric generators (RTGs).

Advertisment

As the first step of this collaboration, Hyderabad-based startup TakeMe2Space, which is building LEO satellite infrastructure, will provide the satellite platform and subsystems required to test Hylenr’s LENR-based thermoelectric generator in space.

"Validating our LENR technology in space is a crucial milestone, and TakeMe2Space’s platform and expertise provide the perfect opportunity to test our system in a real operational environment," said Siddhartha Durairajan, founder and CEO of Hylenr.

"This could open new possibilities for long-duration missions and off-grid power solutions in space."

Advertisment

Advancing Space Energy Solutions

Ronak Kumar Samantray, founder of TakeMe2Space says, “We are actively exploring alternative energy solutions for our in-space compute infrastructure and are excited to take this first step with Hylenr to test their technology in space. We are particularly interested in assessing how this approach can be leveraged for efficient heat management and energy reuse in our satellites."

This partnership represents a step toward exploring LENR for space, with TakeMe2Space bringing expertise in space systems and Hylenr demonstrating the viability of its LENR-based power system.

Advertisment

Furthermore, accomplishing this goal will help deliver a compact, long-lasting, and clean energy source for space-based computing, possibly enabling: