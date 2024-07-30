Gnani.ai Secures Series A Funding from Info Edge Ventures

Gnani.ai, a prominent voice-first generative AI company, has announced securing INR 30 Crores (~ $4M) in Series A funding from Info Edge Ventures. The company is at the forefront of AI transformation in customer experience, focusing on deep-tech AI innovation. Gnani.ai’s distinctive generative AI platform enhances customer experience for clients worldwide. The new funding will drive sales growth and expand the company's presence across different regions. Samsung Ventures is also an investor in Gnani.ai.

Advanced Product Capabilities and Proprietary Tech-Stack

Gnani provides a no-code voice-first platform featuring a variety of product capabilities, including Omnichannel Conversational Automation, Agent Assist, Voice Biometrics, and Omnichannel Analytics. The company boasts a patented proprietary tech stack for Text-to-Speech (TTS), Speech-to-Text (STT), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and augmented intelligence, supporting not only English but also 14 Indian languages.

Launch of Voice-first AI Small Language Models (SLMs)

Recently, Gnani announced the launch of a series of Voice-first AI Small Language Models (SLMs). The initial deployment of these SLMs is aimed at key sectors such as banking, insurance, automotive, and retail.

Founders' Background and Vision for Expansion

Gnani.ai was founded in 2016 by Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj, who have extensive experience scaling tech businesses at Texas Instruments, IBM, and Aricent. The founders commented on the fundraiser, "We are thrilled to welcome Info Edge Ventures to our journey. Gnani.ai’s generative AI-powered voice automation platform has helped financial institutions collect over $2B from their end customers in the last six months. Our proprietary AI platform has helped us grow exponentially in the last few years and secure 100+ enterprise customers in India and the US. This investment will significantly bolster our efforts to expand our sales footprint."

Investor's Perspective on Gnani.ai's Unique Approach

Chinmaya Sharma, Partner at Info Edge Ventures, added, "We are excited to invest in Gnani.ai. It is a company that exemplifies our investment thesis for AI. We like to invest in founders who are building to solve a problem and not just to find a use case for AI. Gnani.ai was doing what it was doing before AI became the talk of the town. We like AI as an afterthought!"