GlobalData Acquires Ai Palette

GlobalData, a leading data, insight, and technology company, has acquired Ai Palette, an AI-powered consumer insights platform, to enhance its ability to help Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands predict trends and drive product innovation. This acquisition strengthens GlobalData’s offering by integrating Ai Palette’s advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities, enabling businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions with greater speed and accuracy.

Founded in 2018, Ai Palette has pioneered the use of Generative AI and predictive analytics to analyze shifting consumer preferences and support brands in launching winning products. Headquartered in Singapore, the company serves global food, beverage, and personal care companies, helping them stay ahead in an increasingly competitive and dynamic market.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in GlobalData’s journey to supercharge decision-making and productivity by enabling CPG brands to accelerate their marketing, transform their innovation pipeline, and identify future consumer preferences with Ai Palette’s insights. GlobalData’s customers will benefit from the AI-first platform, which leverages over 61 billion new data points to drive revenue, reduce market research costs, and focus on product and brand launches. Ai Palette will also link to other client-focused solutions as part of GlobalData’s connected intelligence platform.

Unlocking consumer insights and innovation

This acquisition will enable GlobalData and Ai Palette to create a powerful and differentiated proposition that empowers businesses with deeper, actionable insights and innovative AI solutions.

Expanded expertise: GlobalData will expand its vast data and insights pool to include Ai Palette’s specific consumer insights and trend forecasting.

Enhanced data and analytics: GlobalData's advanced analytics capabilities will complement Ai Palette's existing offerings, allowing the pair to deliver more comprehensive and actionable insights to support strategic decision-making for clients.

Innovative solutions: Both companies will invest in new technologies and innovative solutions, empowering businesses to confidently navigate the rapidly evolving market landscape and stay ahead of consumer preferences.

Mike Danson, CEO of GlobalData Plc, says: “The integration of Ai Palette supercharges our ability to help Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands innovate smarter and faster. Together, we are setting a new standard for AI-driven intelligence in the consumer space.”

Somsubhra GanChoudhuri, CEO and Co-founder of Ai Palette, says: “We are thrilled to join forces with GlobalData. This partnership opens new opportunities to scale our AI solutions and enhance the way businesses understand and act on consumer trends. Together, we will empower brands with deeper insights, greater agility, and a competitive edge in product innovation.”