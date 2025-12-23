Garuda Aerospace Taps Salesforce to Scale Customer Ops Globally

As Indian deeptech companies push beyond domestic markets, customer experience infrastructure is becoming as critical as the core product itself. Chennai-based drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has partnered with Salesforce to overhaul its customer lifecycle operations, aligning its go-to-market systems with ambitions that now stretch into Southeast Asia and Africa.

The collaboration brings Salesforce’s Agentforce Sales and Agentforce into Garuda Aerospace’s operations, creating a unified platform across marketing, sales, and service functions. The move is aimed at reducing internal data fragmentation while enabling faster decision-making as the company expands into new industry verticals, including agriculture, defence, and infrastructure.

From Drone Manufacturing To Full-Stack Operations

Garuda Aerospace’s growth over the past few years has been driven by increasing demand from government and enterprise customers. As the company scales across B2G, B2B, and B2C segments, managing customer relationships across geographies and use cases has emerged as a complex operational challenge.

By consolidating customer data into a single system, the Salesforce implementation is expected to impact more than 90% of Garuda’s current India-based client engagements while laying the foundation for overseas expansion. The company is positioning the platform as a system of record that enables cross-functional visibility rather than isolated departmental tools.

This cloud-first approach supports Garuda Aerospace’s broader goal of evolving into a full-stack drone ecosystem player, where post-sale service, compliance, and lifecycle management are as important as manufacturing scale.

AI Agents Enter The Customer Workflow

The deployment also aligns with Salesforce’s recent rollout of Agentforce 360, a suite designed to integrate AI agents into enterprise workflows. For Garuda Aerospace, this means automating routine customer interactions, surfacing real-time insights for sales teams, and improving service responsiveness without increasing operational overhead.

According to Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director – Sales & Distribution, Salesforce India, the collaboration reflects a wider shift within industrial sectors adopting AI-driven platforms to manage growth. “Driven by the rapid adoption of technology across sectors, the drone industry is experiencing significant growth. Our collaboration with Garuda Aerospace will unify their marketing, sales, and service operations onto a single, intelligent platform.”

Enterprise Tech As A Growth Enabler

For Garuda Aerospace, the Salesforce partnership is less about tools and more about readiness. As it enters regulated and mission-critical sectors such as defence and infrastructure, consistent customer data, traceability, and service coordination become essential.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder & CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said the platform will help teams move faster without losing control as the company scales. “With unified data intelligence and seamless collaboration, we are poised to deliver faster, more personalised experiences and accelerate our next phase of growth.”

The collaboration underscores a growing trend among Indian hardware and deep-tech startups: investing early in enterprise-grade CRM and AI infrastructure to support international expansion. As drone manufacturing becomes increasingly competitive, customer experience and operational maturity are emerging as key differentiators alongside engineering capability.

For Salesforce, the deal strengthens its footprint in industrial and aerospace-adjacent sectors, while for Garuda Aerospace, it marks a shift from startup-scale processes to globally scalable systems.