Five Startups from Masters’ Union Community Feature on Shark Tank India

Masters’ Union, a Gurgaon-based institution with a focus on industry-aligned, practitioner-led education in management and engineering, has seen five student-founded startups from its community featured on this season of Shark Tank India. The development underscores the institute’s growing emphasis on practical, entrepreneurship-driven learning and its efforts to connect classroom experience with real-world business challenges.

Project Clay, a mentorship platform connecting high school students with young professionals, secured INR 15 lakh for a 10% equity stake from Namita Thapar. This investment highlights the platform's potential to revolutionize career guidance for students.

Another standout venture, HiveSchool, specializing in sales training, received strategic advice from Aman Gupta to take their program offline. Demonstrating agility, HiveSchool launched India’s first dedicated offline business school for sales education even before their episode aired—reflecting their commitment to addressing industry needs promptly.

Featured Startups from the Masters’ Union Community

These five startups represent a diverse array of industries, showcasing the breadth of innovation within the Masters’ Union ecosystem:

Project Clay – A mentorship platform connecting high school students with young professionals to provide real-world career guidance.

HiveSchool – A sales school equipping students with practical training and industry exposure.

MemoTag – A healthtech solution offering real-time insights and alerts for dementia patients.

Nexera Health – A technology-driven platform providing end-to-end healthcare solutions for corporates in India and Southeast Asia.

Bullspree – A stock market gaming app, making investing accessible and engaging through gamification.

Three of these startups were founded by Masters’ Union graduates, while the remaining two—Project Clay and Nexera Health—are a part of the institution's broader startup community.

Over the past five years, Masters’ Union has incubated numerous startups, many of which have successfully scaled their operations. This success is fueled by a strong entrepreneurial culture supported by world-class infrastructure, including AI labs (in partnership with PwC), startup incubation hubs, mentorship from industry leaders, and investments in cutting-edge resources to help students build their ventures.

A Learning Model That Builds Founders

What sets Masters’ Union apart is its hands-on learning model. Instead of traditional exams, students are assessed based on real business outcomes—whether it’s building an e-commerce business in their first term, launching a YouTube channel in the second, developing a blockchain protocol in the third, running a cloud kitchen in the fourth, or creating a hardware product in the fifth.

Assessments are based on key business metrics like ROI, profitability, and NPS, ensuring graduates leave with practical, industry-ready skills.

Pratham Mittal, Founder of Masters’ Union, emphasized, “ “Seeing five startups from our community pitch on Shark Tank India is a proud moment. It reaffirms our belief that when education is deeply connected to industry, innovation naturally follows. At Masters’ Union, we don’t just prepare students for jobs—we prepare them to lead and build.”

“Our programs are designed to instill an entrepreneurial mindset that gives students the confidence and capability to start their own ventures, whether immediately or later in their careers. Last year alone, around 26 startups were launched by our graduates, and we aim to see this number grow. By challenging students with real-world business problems, we ensure they develop the resilience, problem-solving skills, and execution mindset needed to succeed in any business environment.”