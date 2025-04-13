Finnable-Yubi-SFB Tie-Up Doubles Loan Volumes in Six Months

Finnable, one of India’s leading digital lending platforms, and Yubi, the country’s premier debt ecosystem enabler, have announced a strategic partnership with a prominent small finance bank (SFB) to transform access to personal loans. This fintech-banking collaboration, built on cutting-edge technology and institutional lending expertise, has resulted in a 2X growth in loan volumes in just six months.

Game-Changer in Digital Lending

Operating on a 100:0 co-lending model, the SFB fully underwrites all loans sourced via Finnable’s platform, powered by Yubi’s infrastructure. This structure eliminates friction, reducing approval timelines from weeks to minutes. The result: salaried professionals across all income brackets receive instant credit decisions and quick disbursements—empowering financial inclusion at scale.

Gaurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of Yubi, noted, "India’s digital lending market is projected to surpass $515 billion by 2030. Yet, salaried individuals often struggle to access fair credit. This partnership ensures smarter, faster, and more inclusive lending—making quality financial products a right, not a privilege."

Amit, Co-founder of Finnable, emphasized the impact. He says, " Our customer-first model, combined with the SFB’s agility and Yubi’s tech stack, allows us to deliver faster loans while maintaining strong NPA control. It’s responsible, real-time lending at its best."

The collaboration streamlines every step—from application to credit checks to disbursement—within Finnable’s digital ecosystem. By merging fintech agility with banking infrastructure, this effort redefines how Indians experience borrowing: secure, swift, and hassle-free.

As India’s digital lending ecosystem evolves, this milestone partnership sets a powerful precedent for scalable, customer-centric, and inclusive financial innovation.