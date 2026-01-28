Entri Ties Up With Udemy to Expand Job-Focused Learning in Indian Languages

Indian learning platform Entri has entered into a strategic partnership with Udemy to widen access to job-oriented digital skills training across multiple Indian languages, as demand for employability-focused education accelerates beyond English-first audiences.

The collaboration brings together Udemy’s global catalogue of expert-led courses with Entri’s localised job training programmes, allowing learners across India to access technical and soft skills education in regional languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The companies said the partnership is designed to address growing gaps in workforce readiness, particularly as professionals struggle to apply emerging technologies like AI in day-to-day work.

Upskilling Gap Shapes the Collaboration

The partnership comes at a time when confidence in advanced digital skills remains uneven across India’s workforce. Recent research cited by the companies shows that only 30% of India-based professionals feel confident in their AI skills, while 61% report a lack of employer guidance on how to apply AI to daily tasks.

This skills gap has become more visible as companies push for faster adoption of automation, analytics, and AI-driven workflows, increasing pressure on workers to reskill quickly.

By combining Udemy’s course ecosystem with Entri’s job-aligned training approach, the companies aim to shorten the distance between learning and employability, particularly for learners outside metropolitan, English-dominant markets.

Bringing Global Content to Local Contexts

Under the partnership, Udemy will make its content available through Entri’s platform, while Entri will adapt delivery to regional languages and job-market needs. The focus is not only on translation but also on contextualisation, aligning skills training with local hiring patterns and learner preferences.

Entri brings experience in delivering structured job training programmes to vernacular audiences, while Udemy contributes its AI-powered learning platform and global instructor network.

Udemy currently serves more than 17 million learners and 9,500 instructors in India, positioning the country as one of its key growth markets.

Focus on Non-English-First Learners

For Entri, the partnership reinforces its focus on learners who are often underserved by mainstream edtech platforms.

“This strategic partnership is built around a shared belief that India’s next wave of learners seeking job-relevant skills and upskilling opportunities will come from non-English-first audiences,” said Mohammed Hisamuddin, Founder & CEO, Entri.

“Entri brings deep local execution and vernacular reach at scale, while Udemy brings global platform strength, content depth, and massive learner demand. Together, we believe this partnership can significantly expand access to high-quality, career-focused learning across India,” he added.

Udemy Bets on Regional Language Expansion

For Udemy, the collaboration reflects a broader push to localise learning experiences as it looks to expand its reach in India beyond traditional urban user bases.

“We are committed to empowering learners with career-building skills through culturally relevant experiences that drive meaningful outcomes,” said Ramji Sundararajan, President of Consumer, Udemy.

“By offering our platform in regional Indian languages, we can better serve Udemy’s growing customer base and expand the addressable learners in India. Through this partnership, we’re unlocking stronger career outcomes through product innovation and local execution, reinforcing both companies’ shared focus on improving employability across India,” he said.

As India’s digital economy expands, the challenge is no longer access to content alone, but relevance, ensuring skills training aligns with real jobs and is accessible in languages learners are comfortable using.

The Entri–Udemy partnership reflects a shift in edtech strategy: moving away from one-size-fits-all learning toward regionally grounded, job-focused education models. If successful, it could help bridge persistent gaps between skills acquisition and employment outcomes for millions of learners across the country.