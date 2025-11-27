Dream Sports Launches HorizonOS: Open-Source Tech Engine for Indian Startups

Dream Sports has announced the launch of HorizonOS, an open-source initiative aimed at providing India’s developer community with access to its proven, scalable tech platform. HorizonOS will empower startups and MSMEs across sectors such as e-commerce, fintech, and health-tech, as part of Dream Sports' new SaaS business, Horizon.

Dream11's Unprecedented Growth and Proven Tech

Over the past decade, Dream11 has experienced extraordinary growth, reaching over 300 million users and handling extreme traffic volumes — with up to 16 million concurrent users and 100,000 transactions per second. This scale is comparable to some of the world’s largest real-time digital platforms. With the enactment of PROGA, Dream Sports is now making the technology that powered Dream11’s growth available to the global developer community as open-source software.

Open-Source Software: Key to India’s Startup Ecosystem

Amit Garde, CEO of Horizon, stated, “Open-source software is essential to global innovation, and the Indian startup ecosystem is heavily reliant on open-source contributions. With HorizonOS, we are giving back to the community that helped us scale to where we are today.”

He further emphasised, “Every software application requires foundational capabilities. We’re providing the building blocks to help individual developers, startups, and MSMEs focus on their core product while leveraging our robust technology.”

HorizonOS will offer a suite of tools and foundational modules to accelerate development, testing, deployment, and scalability of applications. The software, which has already supported Dream11's complex, high-scale infrastructure, aims to help developers tackle the toughest challenges in building scalable, real-time applications.

Strengthening India’s Open-Source Ecosystem

Dream11’s open-source journey began with contributions to major projects such as ‘ReactNative’, ‘Kong’, and ‘Vert.X’. With HorizonOS, Dream Sports further solidifies its commitment to advancing India’s open-source ecosystem, strengthening indigenous technological capabilities, and promoting the creation of world-class products from Mumbai for India and the global market. The initiative also aligns with India’s vision of digital sovereignty and self-reliance.

HorizonOS will be unveiled to developers for the first time at MumbaiHacks 2025, the world’s largest Agentic AI hackathon organised by TEAM and 'Made in Mumbai'. At the event, thousands of developers will have the opportunity to experiment with HorizonOS APIs, toolkits, and foundational modules, testing their ideas at scale.

Dream Sports is committed to continuing its investment in free, open-source software, further fuelling innovation within India’s tech community and contributing to the nation’s goal of digital leadership.