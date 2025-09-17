Cubictree’s Hitesh Jirawla on Building India’s LegalTech Backbone

India’s legal system is vast, fragmented, and often slow to adapt to technology. Yet within this challenge lies a transformative opportunity. Cubictree Technology Solutions, founded in 2009 by Hitesh B Jirawla, has emerged as India’s first LegalTech firm and the world’s largest litigation data aggregator. A unique blend of SaaS, AI-based platforms, and alternate data, Cubictree has built a litigation data lake of 4.5 billion records, adds 1 million new records daily, and has integrated with multiple core banking systems.

The company today services over 700 BFSI players, corporates, large law firms, and consulting majors, supporting more than 20,000 legal professionals across India and beyond. Its platforms have assisted in more than 1 billion legal recovery actions, managed 20 million NPA accounts worth 10 billion in recovery, and saved banks and NBFCs up to 1 million dollars annually by detecting litigation early. With marquee clients such as SBI, HDFC, Reliance, Nestlé, P&G, and Godrej, and a growth trajectory of more than 80 percent in the past four years, Cubictree is shaping the future of LegalTech in India.

Against the backdrop of a global LegalTech market expected to exceed 68 billion US dollars by 2034—with India growing at a CAGR of 10.8 percent, nearly on par with China—Cubictree stands out as a pioneer building LegalTech into the digital backbone of the country. In this exclusive conversation with CiOL, Founder Hitesh Jirawla shares the company’s journey, technological breakthroughs, and vision for the road ahead.

LegalTech is seen as one of the fastest-growing areas globally, but adoption in India has traditionally been slow. What’s your perspective on the Indian LegalTech landscape?

Legal processes in India have always been seen as something to avoid—many of us grew up with the idea of “stay away from the police station and the courts.” As a result, tech adoption in the legal space has been fragmented and limited. But the reality is that LegalTech is about transforming legal processes through technology, and it spans multiple domains: litigation, contracts and documentation, intellectual property, compliance and regulation, and even individual civil matters.

Take litigation alone. India sees around millionsof new cases filed each year, with pendency touching multiple million cases and average case life ranging from 10 to 30 years. Each case typically involves at least 5–6 hearings annually, which translates into huge costs. Alongside that, for every active litigation, there are two to three legal notices—adding another massive layer of legal activity. All this makes litigation a multi-billion-rupee market, but because it’s so fragmented, people underestimate the scale. Cubictree is trying to bring this together into a structured, tech-enabled system.

Cubictree claims to have built one of the world’s largest litigation data lakes, with 4.5 billion records and over a million new entries daily. How exactly did you build access to such a fragmented data landscape?

Litigation data in India is published across nearly hundreds of courts, tribunals, forums, regulatory bodies. Each has its own website, formats, and search parameters. Searching the Supreme Court is entirely different from the Bombay High Court. For example, one Bombay High Court bench alone could take over an hours to manually search the cases.

At an individual level, this isn’t a problem—you know your case and where to look. But institutions with multi-city presence don’t know where cases may be filed against them. That’s where we stepped in.

We built four proprietary AI models to:

Map and standardise parties and advocates (even where names are misspelled—e.g., we found 26 variations of a leading bank.

Clean and tag unstructured data.

Create unique identifiers so that entities are correctly linked across courts.

Suggest related searches to avoid missing cases.

On a peak day, we aggregate up to 4 million records, and on average, around 1.2–1.5 million daily. This is how we built a litigation data lake of 4.5 billion+ records over 15 years.

Your customer base cuts across BFSI, corporates, and law firms. How do these engagements typically work?

We serve around 700 organisations—including PSU and private banks, NBFCs, housing finance companies, insurance firms, corporates, law firms, and consulting majors. It’s a B2B SaaS model, not B2C.

Our offerings are twofold:

-Subscription-based data access or pay-per-use search.

-AI-enabled workflow platforms for legal and recovery processes.

For BFSI, for example, we integrate with core banking systems. If an account goes overdue (DPD—days past due), our system automatically applies the bank’s policy rules, generates legal notices, pushes approvals to central dashboards, and sends communications to borrowers and branches—all in one day instead of three weeks.

This scales dramatically: today, our platform manages ₹4 lakh crore worth of default accounts annually, supports 25,000+ users, and generates around 1.5 million legal notices monthly. Productivity for banks has improved nearly 5X, as they can handle the same workload without scaling legal manpower.

How did Cubictree’s journey start, and what’s the story behind the name?

The idea started with a few friends over coffee—someone was frustrated because they couldn’t locate a case paper. We thought: if Infosys and TCS can automate the world, why not legal? That’s how Cubictree was born, even though none of us were lawyers.

As for the name: “Cubic” represents the third dimension, and “Tree” symbolises growth—bringing together a third angle of growth into legal processes.

Tell us about your funding journey and financial growth?

We were initially bootstrapped, then raised investments from ex-bankers. Our last funding round was in 2016, and since then we’ve been profitable, growing at 80% YoY on average. We’re aiming for ₹100 crore in revenues within the next 5 years, with BFSI contributing about 75% of that.

Looking ahead, will Cubictree remain BFSI-centric, or do you see LegalTech becoming a tool for the wider ecosystem—including lawyers, judges, and even citizens?

BFSI will remain our core contributor, but the data we have is unique. We envision Cubictree as the go-to tool for everyone in the legal ecosystem—including judges, who could use real-time insights on new cases and historical records.

In the future, we want individuals to be able to simply “punch in” a problem—say, “my AC isn’t working, the company isn’t responding”—and instantly see what legal action to take, costs, timelines, and even recommended advocates with success ratios. Today, the biggest fear of taking legal action is the unknowns: time, cost, who to approach. We want to remove that barrier.

The Indian government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision places heavy emphasis on digitisation of records and citizen services. What role do you see for LegalTech in that vision, and what are Cubictree’s priorities for the next 12–24 months?

The government is digitising land records and court data with a citizen-first mindset. But at the institutional level, there’s still a big gap—that’s where companies like Cubictree come in, to standardise and make the data usable.

Our focus for the next two years is:

-Deepening adoption within BFSI for litigation and recovery.

-Scaling our mortgage and property platforms—we’ve already onboarded two of India’s largest banks, and plan to roll this out across more institutions.

-Building towards a comprehensive asset journey platform—from enquiry to exit—especially for property-linked loans.