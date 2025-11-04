CrowdStrike, AWS, NVIDIA Expand Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator Globally

The third edition of the Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, jointly hosted by CrowdStrike, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and NVIDIA under the NVIDIA Inception program, is expanding its reach globally to nurture startups pushing the frontier of AI-driven cloud security.

Program Details and Opportunities

The eight-week accelerator programme, running from January 5 to March 3, 2026, offers early-stage startups access to mentorship from premier cybersecurity and AI experts, technical guidance, funding channels, and extensive go-to-market opportunities. Applications are open through November 15, 2025, with a Demo Day set for March 24, 2026, at AWS Startup Loft during the RSA Conference in San Francisco.

Having graduated 59 startups to date, the programme’s alumni have collectively raised over $730 million with multiple acquisitions, including CrowdStrike’s acquisition of Onum and accelerated growth for recent winners like Remedio and Terra Security.

Driving Agentic AI and Cloud Security Synergy

This partnership emphasises the convergence of agentic AI and cloud security at scale, blending accelerated computing and AI systems to meet evolving enterprise protection demands. Daniel Bernard, CrowdStrike’s Chief Business Officer, highlights the ecosystem’s potential: “Our Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator has quickly become the home for founders eager to change the game, redefining how security and AI come together in the cloud.”

Chris Grusz of AWS Marketplace stresses the role of startups as catalysts: “Together with CrowdStrike and NVIDIA, we’re helping founders use AWS scalability and partner expertise to bring innovative cloud and AI security solutions faster.”

Bartley Richardson, NVIDIA’s Senior Director of Agentic AI and Cybersecurity Engineering, points to the importance of infrastructure and ecosystem access: “The Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator empowers founders to harness accelerated computing and agentic systems, addressing the modern enterprise’s dynamic security landscape.”

With NVIDIA Inception providing tailored resources—ranging from deep learning credits to expert guidance—the programme represents a critical launchpad for startups seeking rapid growth and technological innovation in cloud security.