Cautio Acquires BYTES To Build India-First Two-Wheeler Safety Stack

Cautio, a video telematics firm, acquired BYTES, a deep-tech startup backed by Nikhil Kamath’s WTFund, IIT Mandi Catalyst, NSRCEL-IIMB, and Startup Karnataka—on December 22, 2025. BYTES founders and team join Cautio’s R&D to develop AI-driven safety for two-wheelers, which account for three-fourths of India’s road deaths. Cautio, serving autos, cabs, and fleets across 50+ cities, extends its 24x7 command centre to riders.

Two-Wheeler Tech Demands New Engineering

BYTES tackled unique challenges: no cabin space, erratic power, rider unpredictability, chaotic roads, and cost limits. Their vision AI detects risks in real-time with edge optimisation tuned for Indian conditions. Cautio analyses millions of video kilometres for fleets; now it doubles R&D investment for rider visibility, incident logging, and human-loop responses.

“Every incident we see reminds us that safety in India cannot remain limited to three- and four-wheelers and commercial fleets. Two-wheelers are at the heart of Indian mobility, and they deserve the same attention, intelligence, and care that larger fleets receive today. BYTES shares this belief deeply. By bringing their team into Cautio, we are accelerating our mission to build an India-first safety infrastructure that protects everyone on the road, not just a select few,” said Ankit Acharya, co-founder & CEO, Cautio.

Scaling Safety To Everyday Riders

Post-acquisition, Cautio commits engineering and capital to two-wheeler solutions amid unreported crashes, creating data blind spots.

“Our mission at BYTES has always been to make riding safer without adding friction. We’ve believed from day one that safety must be democratised across all segments, especially two-wheelers. This ecosystem needs to come together to truly move the needle on safety, and as Cautio has already shown how video intelligence can reshape mobility safety in India, hence we’re excited to scale our work inside a platform that understands both the urgency and the responsibility of what we’re building. Together, we can reach millions of riders faster,” said Aayush & Prakhar, co-founders of BYTES