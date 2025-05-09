Cashfree Enables 140+ Currencies for Seamless Global Payments

Payments company Cashfree Payments now supports 140+ currencies on its international payment gateway, becoming the first Indian fintech to offer the widest range of currency acceptance for Indian businesses. This feature enables both one-time and recurring transactions on international cards. This upgrade aims to help Indian merchants expand business by up to 30%.

Nitin Pulyani, SVP – Product at Cashfree Payments, said, "The surge in cross-border payments signals a growing demand for faster, cost-efficient global transactions. With support for 140+ currencies, our upgraded international payments gateway gives Indian businesses instant global reach, better access to an international consumer base, and the ability to drive higher revenue. It also enables the Indian diaspora to shop from and engage with Indian brands more seamlessly. This effort highlights our product-first approach—building scalable, compliant, and developer-friendly solutions that help merchants grow beyond borders."

Friction Free Currency Conversion

As India’s e-commerce exports head toward a projected USD 200 billion by 2026, many merchants still face hurdles in going global—chief among them, the friction caused by currency conversion during cross-border transactions. For international customers, seeing prices only in INR can cause confusion and drop-offs, directly impacting customer conversions and revenue.

Cashfree Payments addresses this very challenge by enabling merchants to offer their global customers a seamless, localised checkout experience. Powered by its Pay Native feature, customers can now pay in their local currency while businesses get settled in INR—boosting trust, precision pricing, and customer acquisition. From major currencies like USD, EUR, and GBP to emerging market options like AED, BRL, and MYR, Cashfree’s international card acceptance solution is the first Indian initiative to support such a diverse range of currencies. Leading players across quick-commerce, travel, spiritual tech, and e-commerce are already live with this upgrade.

Cashfree Payments Processes $80 Billion Annually

Cashfree Payments was one of the first entities to be authorised by the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a payment aggregator for both domestic and cross-border payments (import & export). It is also authorised to issue Prepaid Instruments. Cashfree Payments currently processes $80 billion annually and works with 800,000 businesses, from internet startups to public enterprises.

In India, Cashfree Payments is trusted by leading brands like Swiggy, redBus, Zepto, Astro Talk, HDFC Life and more. In addition to India, Cashfree Payments is expanding its footprint in the UAE and sees significant growth potential offering payments and related products across the Middle East.