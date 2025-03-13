Bessemer’s $350M India Fund Set to Fuel Next-Gen Tech Startups

Bessemer Venture Partners has raised $350 million for its second dedicated India fund, reaffirming its commitment to supporting India's thriving startup ecosystem. Here's a breakdown of what the new fund means for entrepreneurs:

Key Focus Areas of the New Fund

AI, SaaS, Fintech, and More: The fund will target early-stage investments across industries like AI-enabled services, SaaS, fintech, digital health, consumer products, and cybersecurity.

Supporting Growth: While focused on early-stage startups, Bessemer will also back companies through subsequent growth stages to scale effectively.

A Long-Term Commitment to India

Bessemer’s presence in India dates back nearly 20 years, during which time the firm has invested in over 80 startups. With this new fund, the firm reaffirms its dedication to partnering with founders early and supporting them long-term.

Insights from Bessemer Leadership

Vishal Gupta, Partner and Managing Director of Bessemer's Bangalore office emphasized the firm's ongoing focus: “This fund deepens our commitment to India’s startup ecosystem as we continue backing the next generation of entrepreneurs building technology-led businesses.”

He added, “We remain focused on identifying and investing in founders who are driving innovation, solving complex challenges, and building market-defining companies. Beyond providing capital, we bring deep sector expertise, a global network, and hands-on support to help founders navigate their growth journeys and scale sustainably.”

Anant Vidur Puri, Bessemer Partner, highlighted India's role in the AI revolution: "India is at the forefront of the AI-driven transformation, with founders building domestic as well as globally competitive businesses across enterprise software, fintech, and consumer technology."

Bessemer has consistently invested early in key market shifts, including the mobile revolution, India’s digital infrastructure, and the healthcare revolution. Notable investments include Urban Company, Perfios, and Medi Assist. The first India fund also backed successful startups like Boldfit, MoveInSync, and Pepper Content.

With a globally integrated team, Bessemer is committed to supporting innovation and fostering the next generation of leaders in India’s digital economy. The new fund positions them well to continue nurturing the future of tech in India.