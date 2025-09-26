AWS Space Accelerator selects 67 startups; India supplies 42

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a 67-company cohort for the AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025 program, with startups from Australia, India and Japan. Forty-two Indian companies make up the largest single-country contingent in the region. The 10-week virtual accelerator began on September 19, 2025, and runs through November 28, 2025, concluding with a Demo Day where participating startups will present to space agencies, investors, AWS customers and industry leaders.

The accelerator is delivered by AWS’s Aerospace and Satellite business unit, established in 2020 to help the space sector adopt cloud technologies. The 2025 APJ intake is the program’s largest cohort to date: 67 startups were selected from an applicant pool of more than 150, nearly triple the size of the 2024 cohort of 24 companies.

Program support and partners

The cohort will receive tailored technical and commercial support over the 10-week period. Offerings include up to USD $100,000 in AWS credits through AWS Activate, technical guidance for building on AWS, business coaching, mentorship from industry leaders, introductions to venture capital firms and potential customers, and access to space sector organisations.

The APJ accelerator is delivered in collaboration with AWS partners T-Hub, Minfy, Fusic and Ansys, and with participation from space organisations that include the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the Australian Space Agency, iLaunch and SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation.

Selection profile and focus areas

The 2025 cohort spans multiple segments across the space value chain. According to the program brief, 51 percent of participating startups focus on geospatial applications, 42 percent on launch and space infrastructure, and 7 percent on simulation. Use cases covered by the cohort include launch and propulsion systems; space domain awareness and debris management; earth observation and geospatial analytics; AI and edge computing in space; defense and dual-use applications; and in-orbit services and new space infrastructure.

The announcement also referenced recent policy and funding activity in the region that supports early-stage space innovation, noting IN-SPACe’s recent allocation of 5 billion rupees (approx. $57.58 million) to help early-stage space technologies transition to commercial applications.

"The space industry is experiencing unprecedented growth and innovation across APJ, with startups developing groundbreaking technologies that have the potential to transform how space organizations operate in space," said Clint Crosier, director of the Aerospace and Satellite business at AWS. "Through the AWS Space Accelerator, we're proud to support these visionary companies as they leverage cloud technologies to solve complex challenges in space and back on earth, from designing new launch systems to climate resilience, space sustainability, and data accessibility."

"We believe the cloud is a powerful enabler for space innovation," added Crosier.

Advertisment

Selected Indian startups