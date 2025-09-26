AWS Space Accelerator selects 67 startups; India supplies 42

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a 67-company cohort for the AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025 program, with startups from Australia, India and Japan. Forty-two Indian companies make up the largest single-country contingent in the region. The 10-week virtual accelerator began on September 19, 2025, and runs through November 28, 2025, concluding with a Demo Day where participating startups will present to space agencies, investors, AWS customers and industry leaders.
The accelerator is delivered by AWS’s Aerospace and Satellite business unit, established in 2020 to help the space sector adopt cloud technologies. The 2025 APJ intake is the program’s largest cohort to date: 67 startups were selected from an applicant pool of more than 150, nearly triple the size of the 2024 cohort of 24 companies.
Program support and partners
The cohort will receive tailored technical and commercial support over the 10-week period. Offerings include up to USD $100,000 in AWS credits through AWS Activate, technical guidance for building on AWS, business coaching, mentorship from industry leaders, introductions to venture capital firms and potential customers, and access to space sector organisations.
The APJ accelerator is delivered in collaboration with AWS partners T-Hub, Minfy, Fusic and Ansys, and with participation from space organisations that include the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the Australian Space Agency, iLaunch and SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation.
Selection profile and focus areas
The 2025 cohort spans multiple segments across the space value chain. According to the program brief, 51 percent of participating startups focus on geospatial applications, 42 percent on launch and space infrastructure, and 7 percent on simulation. Use cases covered by the cohort include launch and propulsion systems; space domain awareness and debris management; earth observation and geospatial analytics; AI and edge computing in space; defense and dual-use applications; and in-orbit services and new space infrastructure.
The announcement also referenced recent policy and funding activity in the region that supports early-stage space innovation, noting IN-SPACe’s recent allocation of 5 billion rupees (approx. $57.58 million) to help early-stage space technologies transition to commercial applications.
"The space industry is experiencing unprecedented growth and innovation across APJ, with startups developing groundbreaking technologies that have the potential to transform how space organizations operate in space," said Clint Crosier, director of the Aerospace and Satellite business at AWS. "Through the AWS Space Accelerator, we're proud to support these visionary companies as they leverage cloud technologies to solve complex challenges in space and back on earth, from designing new launch systems to climate resilience, space sustainability, and data accessibility."
"We believe the cloud is a powerful enabler for space innovation," added Crosier.
Selected Indian startups
Aiila Innovations: Delivering AI-powered situational awareness platforms for defense and aerospace, integrating multiple sensors, real-time analytics, and onboard edge computing.
Akashaveda Technologies: Developing AI-based mission operation software, automating satellite monitoring, anomaly detection, and orbit control in cloud-enabled environments.
Astroc As Technology: Designing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) with AI-driven autonomy, ruggedized platforms, and agricultural and defense-focused drone solutions built in India.
Axial Aero: Designing advanced simulators and centrifuge systems for astronaut and pilot training, specializing in high-G environments and upset recovery exercises.
Bharat Geoinformatics SpaceTech: Transforming India’s bamboo sector with geospatial intelligence, AI analytics, and blockchain, offering carbon credit mapping, monitoring, and digital marketplace solutions.
BioSky Space: Using satellite data and physics-based AI to deliver high-accuracy renewable energy forecasting and monitoring solutions for tropical regions.
BES Space: Developing the SAFER platform to predict satellite anomalies from space weather, providing early warnings and real-time alerts to operators.
Cosmo Deep Space: An AI-driven SaaS platform for researchers, engineers, and educators, unifying data analytics, mission planning, and collaboration for global space projects.
Cosmoserv Space: Tackling space debris with a dual-spacecraft system using AI, robotics, and refueling depots to deliver scalable active debris removal.
DeployNXT: Developing modular deployable structures like solar panels and antennas for nanosat and microsat missions, enhancing power and payload capabilities.
Earthtech India: Providing AI-powered geospatial analytics with applications in forest fire detection, environmental monitoring, and resource management.
Entropy R&D: Delivering high-resolution satellite imagery and insights, bridging the gap between space technology and real-world applications for governments and businesses.
Finova Motors: Creating patented hubless motor technology for electric vehicles and satellites, offering lightweight, high-performance propulsion solutions across industries.
Garudalytics: Developing GeoAI platforms and geospatial solutions that combine AI, IoT, and blockchain to solve complex location intelligence challenges.
Gudlyf Mobility: Developing indigenous hydrogen storage cylinders capable of 700 bar, offering lightweight, compact, and cost-effective clean energy solutions.
Graviton Space: Offering AI-native spacecraft systems that integrate onboard computers, Attitude Determination and Control System (ADCS), and payload handling for autonomous, adaptive, and scalable satellite missions.
Hathor Rockets: Manufacturing reusable liquid rocket engines with advanced pintle-injector designs, providing efficient, affordable propulsion for space and defense applications.
Heliware: A geospatial intelligence platform transforming satellite and drone data into actionable insights with AI-powered 3D visualization and no-code analytics.
Kepler Aerospace: Building ISR satellites and defense systems with resilient architectures, combining RF, EO, and EW sensors to deliver sovereign situational awareness.
Khageshvara Aviation Technology: Developing sovereign eVTOL aircraft with advanced propulsion, autonomy, and modular payloads for defense, logistics, healthcare, and smart city mobility.
Kosmos Connect: Developing CubeSat “telescope-as-a-service” and AI-driven aerospace marketplace, providing orbital imagery, mission design, compliance automation, and training.
Lunar Space Agency: Deploying a constellation of hyperspectral satellites to deliver high-resolution data for agriculture, mineral exploration, disaster response, and environmental monitoring.
Macrocosmos Creations: Revolutionizing agriculture with AI and IoT tools, offering precision farming, weather prediction, and crop monitoring to support farmers and rural communities.
Matwhiz Ingenuity: Accelerating materials discovery with AI, eliminating trial-and-error cycles and delivering optimized high-performance alloys, composites, and functional materials.
mistEO: Building an AI-driven domain awareness platform for the Indian Ocean Region, integrating space, sea, air, and land data for climate and security.
OrbitArch: Creating an autonomous traffic management platform for satellites, combining real-time sensors, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and AI to predict and avoid collisions in orbit.
Pinaca Technologies: Providing AI tools for orbital monitoring and anomaly detection, enhancing satellite situational awareness across Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO).
Planetary Vimaana Research Labs: Developing lightweight deployable reflector antennas with articulated truss systems, delivering large apertures and high-gain communications for small satellites.
Pureform Dynamics: Specializing in Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)-powered AI systems for real-time multi-sensor fusion, spectrum dominance, and autonomous defense and satellite operations.
QOSMIC: Developing optical ground stations with adaptive optics and quantum-ready features, enabling ultra-fast, secure, space-to-ground communication networks.
Quantumspace: Securing satellite communications with compact, quantum-safe Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) modules that integrate easily into existing spacecraft without costly redesigns.
Raksyon: Building smart composite structures using automation and physics-informed machine learning to create safer, stronger, and self-monitoring materials.
Resolute Lab India: Providing ground and space-based microgravity platforms with recovery systems, making biological experimentation more accessible and commercially scalable.
SkyServe: Offering in-space edge computing with its EdgeAI Suite, processing Earth observation data onboard satellites for faster, lower-cost insights.
Space Belief: Focusing on subsurface mapping on Mars, developing products that support mineral identification and the long-term vision of a Martian economy.
SpaceTS: Developing AI-powered modular orbital vehicles capable of payload hosting, orbital transfers, debris removal, and servicing missions across LEO to GEO.
SpaceTug: Building robotic satellites acting as orbital tow trucks, performing debris removal, in-orbit servicing, and reusing materials for future missions.
Stellarix Space: Designing modular agriculture chambers for space missions, using AI, hydroponics, and biosensors to grow fresh food for astronauts.
Terrafloww Labs: Building next-generation data engines to process multimodal geospatial workloads faster than current systems, enabling efficient AI model training and analytics.
Uncharted AI: Developing autonomous robotic systems for exploration in GPS-denied environments, with applications in mining, defense, and future lunar resource prospecting.
Vimana Space: An advanced technology company dedicated to building the future of tactical and enterprise drones.
Vortx AI: Offering synthetic satellite data APIs to help train AI models, reduce bias, and improve real-time decision-making accuracy.