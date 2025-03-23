AI Startup Perplexity Enters the Race to Acquire TikTok

Perplexity announced its intent to acquire TikTok in a blog post published on Friday, the startup would like to reshape the platform through AI-enabled innovation. Perplexity asserted that only it is in a unique position to restore TikTok's algorithm while maintaining independence and freedom from monopolistic control.

"Perplexity is singularly positioned to rebuild the TikTok algorithm without creating a monopoly, combining world-class technical capabilities with Little Tech independence," the company stated.

The step is taken at a time when TikTok has faced excessive pressure from a power that calls for divesting from ByteDance, its Chinese parent company, or risks being banned in the U.S. From January 19, a law was established under which TikTok would be separated from ByteDance due to concerns over national security.

Perplexity’s Vision for a Revamped TikTok

Perplexity has already taken a firm stand on how it will quite radically change TikTok if the acquisition ends up taking place. The company's proposal includes:

Rebuilding TikTok's algorithm from scratch under American supervision in data centers based in the US.

Making recommendation systems transparent and open source.

Upgrading AI infrastructure with Nvidia Dynamo technology.

Such citation methods as in the videos could be introduced like Perplexity's search features have.

Certainly personalization in the fact that users would be allowed to connect their Perplexity and TikTok accounts.

Add Languages through automatic translation to make TikTok available globally.

Perplexity has all been getting hooked on the exciting wings for the potential acquisition of TikTok, but then again, there are such contracts as Oracle, and Microsoft, backed up by a consortium of real estate mogul Frank McCourt. According to market analysts, the estimated value that TikTok's operations will earn in the U.S. could range around $30 billion up to $50 billion more than Perplexity's current-$18 billion valuation in its last fundraising talks.

It is still not known yet whether TikTok is seriously taking Perplexity's offer. Ambitious though it might be, Perplexity has carved a niche for itself in many of the haute publicity stunts. The other day, the startup advertised itself in a commercial deriding Google's AI blunders, and previously, it attempted to get into the sponsorship of an F1 team with an annual $5 million offer. Given this history, some market experts have wondered if the TikTok offer is real or just another advertising stunt. experts question whether the TikTok bid is a genuine effort or another marketing maneuver.

The status of TikTok in the United States, at this moment, appears to be quite precarious. Last January, it spoke about temporary unavailability during which the platform could not be accessed nationwide for a full period of 14 hours, creating a huge buzz among its millions of users in America. The former president, who pitched for a ban on TikTok in 2020, has managed to order a temporary institution of 75 days that is fast approaching its expiration date, which is April 5.

"We're dealing with four different groups. And a lot of people want it, and it's up to me," Trump stated aboard Air Force One.

The People’s Bid for TikTok, which is a movement initiated by McCourt's Project Liberty, has gained traction as a possible alternative to corporate buyout among prospective buyers; however, the ByteDance group remains reluctant to sell the U.S. operations of TikTok.

What’s Next for Perplexity and TikTok?

While Perplexity's proposal makes an eminent case for the need for AI search and video recommendations, the question is whether the startup will get any funding for such a major acquisition. As the clock ticks to an April 5 deadline, the next few weeks will be very critical in deciding the fate of TikTok in the U.S. From there on, whether Perplexity is a serious contender or some other bidder is leading, the future of one of the world's most-populous social media remains hidden in the fog.

