Mamaearth Partners with Meesho to Expand Reach in Emerging Markets

Mamaearth has announced a strategic partnership with Meesho, the popular e-commerce platform, to make high-quality personal care products more accessible in Tier 3 and smaller markets. This collaboration will help Mamaearth tap into the growing demand for premium, natural, and toxin-free products, especially in less penetrated regions, further fueling growth in these areas.

Targeting Growth in Tier 3 and Beyond

As e-commerce continues to grow in Tier 3 cities and rural areas, Mamaearth aims to capitalize on the rising demand for natural and toxin-free beauty products through Meesho's extensive network. By reaching semi-urban and smaller towns, Mamaearth plans to explore new markets and strengthen its presence as a trusted brand in the personal care space.

The partnership has already shown promising results, with the brand experiencing a fivefold growth during Meesho’s recent sale event. Mamaearth now has its sights set on reaching a 100 crore ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) on Meesho within the next 12 months.

Expanding Reach Across Bharat

Thanks to Meesho's ability to connect brands with a diverse customer base, Mamaearth has successfully expanded its reach to deep markets across India, including regions like Belgaum in Karnataka, Kashipur in Uttarakhand, Bokaro in Jharkhand, Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, and Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. This collaboration enables Mamaearth to offer its trusted personal care products to customers in some of the most remote parts of the country.

Varun Alagh, Co-Founder and CEO of Honasa Consumer Limited, Mamaearth’s parent company, emphasized the importance of the partnership: "At Mamaearth, we have always strived to be present where our consumers need us the most. We have been witnessing a greater demand for quality and toxin-free beauty and personal care products from Tier 3 and smaller markets, and this partnership with Meesho is helping us bridge this gap further. It will now significantly contribute as we work towards our goal of achieving ARR of 100 crore on Meesho by enhancing accessibility and consumer trust in newer regions."

Meesho’s Commitment to Democratising Commerce

Vidit Aatrey, Co-Founder and CEO of Meesho shared his vision for the platform's role in making products more accessible: "At Meesho, our mission is to democratize internet commerce, ensuring that high-quality products are accessible to every Indian, no matter where they live. The launch of Meesho Mall was a strategic response to the growing demand for branded products in categories like beauty and personal care. Since welcoming Mamaearth to our platform, we’ve seen incredible resonance with our shoppers and a remarkable surge in orders. We are thrilled about the opportunities Meesho Mall presents for both our consumers and brand partners, as we continue to make e-commerce accessible and affordable for millions in the country."

Impressive Growth During Mega Blockbuster Sale

Mamaearth’s performance on Meesho has been exceptional, with a 226% increase in orders during the platform's recent Mega Blockbuster Sale. Products such as Mamaearth Rice Face Wash, Vitamin C Daily Glow Face Cream, and Onion Shampoo were particularly popular, underscoring the strong appeal of the brand's offerings.

Strengthening Consumer Trust and Expanding Market Share

Mamaearth’s product range, which includes skincare, haircare, and baby care items, has garnered significant consumer loyalty due to its focus on safety, quality, and sustainability. The partnership with Meesho marks a major step for both companies, as they work together to offer better personal care options while expanding their market share in India’s thriving beauty and personal care industry.

Expanding Offline Distribution

In addition to its online expansion, Mamaearth is also growing its offline presence. The company recently announced its entry into the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) under the Ministry of Defence, making its products available to defense personnel across India. Mamaearth has also partnered with Reliance Retail and Apollo Pharmacy, further enhancing its product availability across multiple retail channels.

By combining strategic online and offline efforts, Mamaearth is poised to continue its growth trajectory, offering safe and high-quality personal care products to a wider audience.

