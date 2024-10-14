LinkedIn's Top 20 Indian Startups of 2024: Rising Stars to Watch

India’s startup ecosystem continues to rise, driven by companies solving unique challenges with innovative solutions. In LinkedIn’s Top 20 Startups 2024, dynamic companies are spotlighted for their impressive growth, ingenuity, and ability to attract top talent in a highly competitive market. From revolutionizing e-grocery services to transforming the future of compliance, these startups are shaping the future of their respective industries.

This list is more than just a ranking; it’s a reflection of where innovation is happening in India today. Using data from LinkedIn across four key areas—employee growth, jobseeker interest, employee engagement, and talent acquisition—these Top 20 startups are proving to be game-changers in sectors ranging from software development to financial services and electric vehicle infrastructure. The companies on this list are not just disrupting industries—they’re driving forward India’s tech and entrepreneurial revolution.

Here’s a closer look at the 20 startups to watch:

1. Zepto

Zepto is a standout in India’s e-commerce space, having achieved unicorn status in 2023. Known for its quick grocery delivery services, the company continues to expand rapidly, with operations in 10 cities and ambitions to enter 10 more. With over 2,600 employees, Zepto is scaling its operations while improving customer experience and delivery logistics.

2. Sprinto

Based in Bengaluru, Sprinto simplifies compliance for SaaS companies, automating security and privacy regulations. The company’s rapid growth reflects the increasing importance of streamlined compliance processes in today’s tech landscape.

3. Lucidity

Lucidity is shaping the future of cloud storage with smart, enterprise-ready solutions. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company is helping businesses manage data more efficiently while enabling cloud-native functionalities.

4. GrowthX

GrowthX offers an exclusive community for professionals in product, marketing, and business development. With over 3,500 members, it provides a space for learning, collaboration, and career growth. Its unique membership model is transforming professional development in India.

5. Jar

The jar is revolutionizing micro-savings with a simple app that encourages users to save by investing in digital gold. The platform’s innovative approach to personal finance is helping Indians adopt better savings habits while offering loans and daily savings options.

6. Wiingy

Wiingy offers many online tutoring services, connecting learners with skilled tutors in over 100 subjects. The platform’s ability to provide personalized, one-on-one education makes it a leader in the growing EdTech space.

7. SourceBae

AI-powered hiring is SourceBae’s specialty. This platform uses artificial intelligence to match remote engineers with companies, streamlining the recruitment process and making it easier for businesses to find top-tier tech talent.

8. BiofuelCircle

BiofuelCircle operates at the intersection of technology and sustainability, offering a marketplace for biomass and biofuel trade. Its supply chain solutions simplify procurement and sales, making it a key player in India’s renewable energy sector.

9. Supersourcing

With AI recruitment solutions designed for the tech sector, Supersourcing provides companies with the tools to hire developers for remote or on-site roles. The platform’s services range from sourcing talent to managing the entire hiring process.

10. Battery Smart

Battery Smart is pioneering battery-swapping stations for electric two- and three-wheelers, addressing a critical pain point for EV adoption in India. Its network of nearly 1,200 stations across 30 cities is helping to make electric mobility more accessible.

11. Scrut Automation

This Bengaluru-based startup specializes in governance, risk, and compliance solutions. Scrut Automation helps high-growth companies automate risk management processes, making compliance more efficient and scalable.

12. MindPeers

Mental health is at the core of MindPeers, which offers personalized mental health programs for individuals and companies. With tools like therapy, neuroscience-based games, and workplace well-being initiatives, MindPeers makes mental health support more accessible in India.

13. Oben Electric

Electric vehicle startup Oben Electric is making waves with its flagship motorcycle, the Oben Rorr. With plans to expand its showroom presence to 50 cities, the company is playing a crucial role in India’s transition to electric mobility.

14. Convin

Convin is improving contact center efficiency with AI-powered conversation intelligence. Its platform transcribes, analyzes, and provides insights from customer interactions, helping companies optimize their customer service operations.

15. GIVA

GIVA is redefining jewelry retail with its direct-to-consumer platform for silver, gold, and lab-grown diamonds. The company, which opened its 100th store in 2024, is expanding its premium jewelry offerings in India and internationally.

16. TravClan

As a B2B travel platform, TravClan enables travel agents to book flights, hotels, and holidays globally. The platform also provides marketing materials and website solutions, making it an all-in-one tool for travel partners.

17. Bijak

Bijak is streamlining agricultural commodities trading in India with its B2B platform. The startup’s app helps customers and businesses connect, facilitating smoother transactions across the agricultural supply chain.

18. GoKwik

GoKwik provides e-commerce and D2C brands with solutions that improve customer experience, from fast checkouts to financing options. By focusing on the full e-commerce stack, GoKwik is helping brands optimize their growth.

19. Refyne India

Refyne’s Salary On-Demand product offers employees financial flexibility by allowing them to access their earnings whenever needed. This financial wellness platform is helping companies enhance employee benefits while promoting financial education and savings.

20. Plum

Plum offers health and well-being insurance solutions for businesses. With products like group health insurance and term life plans, Plum is helping organizations safeguard their employees while mitigating financial risks.

The Future of India's Startup Ecosystem

These Top 20 startups exemplify the future of India’s entrepreneurial landscape. They are not just solving today’s problems but are positioning themselves to lead in a world that demands innovative solutions. As they continue to grow and evolve, these startups will undoubtedly play a vital role in shaping the future of industries both in India and globally.

By leveraging LinkedIn’s data on employment trends, jobseeker engagement, and employee retention, this list offers a clear view of where India’s next unicorns may emerge. Whether through technology, sustainability, or health, these companies are forging new paths and showing that India remains a hotspot for startup innovation.

