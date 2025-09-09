In India’s Competitive Skills Market, Where Does PrepInsta Fit In?

In a sector where edtech giants have risen and stumbled in quick succession, PrepInsta is trying to chart a steadier course. Co-Founder Manish Agarwal argues that the company’s single-subscription model, focus on outcomes, and institutional partnerships put it in a different league from its peers. In this conversation with CiOL, he addresses differentiation in a crowded market, synergies post-acquisition, the realities of job-assurance programmes, and how PrepInsta balances immediate placement prep with long-term career skills. Excerpts.

PrepInsta is in a fiercely competitive space with Scaler, Newton School, PW Skills, and GeeksforGeeks. Where do you see PrepInsta fitting in this crowded market, and what differentiates you from other placement-prep brands?

At PrepInsta, we have built our presence in the placement-prep market by focusing on holistic, outcome-driven solutions that cover the entire placement lifecycle. Our single subscription model offers access to more than 200 tech upskilling courses, entirely video-based, so learners can study at their own pace. From coding and aptitude to DSA and company-specific preparation, the seamlessness and affordability make PrepInsta a one-stop platform. Beyond preparation, our SaaS platform Optimus automates and personalises the placement journey, enabling institutions to track outcomes effectively. With over 100 institutional partnerships, 90,000 paid subscribers of PrepInsta Prime, and more than 1.4 million students trained and placed in top MNCs, our impact is measurable. A recent collaboration with AICTE’s NEAT 4.0 initiative further expands access to our courses and strengthens our differentiated position.

Since Adda Education acquired PrepInsta, where do you retain autonomy, and where have synergies reshaped your roadmap?

The association with Adda Education has strengthened our vision by giving us resources and scale. It has expanded our reach, enhanced innovation, and accelerated impact without compromising our core philosophy. Rather than redefining our path, it has empowered us to move faster while staying true to our mission.

Many edtechs saw rapid growth followed by sharp corrections. What is PrepInsta’s current business trajectory in terms of revenue, retention, and profitability—and what trade-offs have you made to stay resilient?

Unlike many edtechs that chased unsustainable growth, we have built a resilient, outcome-driven model. Our single-subscription approach ensures high retention, with more than 90,000 Prime subscribers and 1.4 million students trained and placed in top companies. Revenue has grown steadily as our offerings align with industry demand across coding, aptitude, soft skills, and interview prep. Profitability has been achieved by keeping operations lean and value-centric rather than incentive-heavy. The trade-off is slower topline expansion compared to hyper-funded peers, but this discipline has given us stability and long-term credibility.

Some reviews point to restrictive fine print in job-assurance programmes. How are you ensuring policies remain transparent and student-first?

We are conscious of how job-assurance programmes are perceived, given the industry’s history of trust issues. Our policies are designed to be simple, transparent, and student-first. Every eligibility criterion, fee structure, and refund condition is clearly outlined upfront. We reinforce these terms repeatedly before enrolment. More importantly, our placement outcomes speak for themselves, which naturally builds confidence. The focus is always on results, not restrictive clauses.

Critics argue company-specific prep risks producing “test-fit” candidates rather than adaptable professionals. How do you balance immediate readiness with long-term career skills?

We do not see a trade-off. Our approach begins with strengthening fundamentals in coding, problem-solving, and communication—skills that last far beyond a first job. Company-specific training is added tactically to help students clear immediate hiring processes. The results are evident as students often secure multiple offers and many alumni thrive in diverse industries. Placement readiness is the entry point, but building adaptable professionals is the real outcome.

With India’s DPDPA Act now in force, how do you safeguard learner data, especially when working with employers? Do you monetise employer access?

Learner trust is central to our model, and the new data law reinforces practices we already follow. We collect only what is necessary for learning outcomes and placement support, always governed by clear consent. When working with employers, the data shared is limited to what is required for hiring, and students are fully aware of the process. We do not treat learner data as a commodity to monetise. Our value comes from outcomes, not opaque access—this clarity sustains both student trust and employer confidence.