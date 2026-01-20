WhatsApp Web Moves Closer to Full-Fledged Calling Experience

WhatsApp Web, long viewed as a companion rather than a core platform, may soon shed that limitation. The messaging service is reportedly developing support for group voice and video calls on the web, a move that could significantly narrow the feature gap with its mobile and desktop apps, according to reports.

If rolled out, the update would mark one of the most meaningful expansions of WhatsApp Web since its launch, signaling a broader push to make the browser-based experience viable for work, collaboration, and extended conversations.

Group Calling Comes to the Browser

At the center of the update is group voice and video calling directly from a web browser. Until now, users have relied on mobile or desktop apps for multi-participant calls, with WhatsApp Web largely limited to messaging and basic media sharing.

The addition of group calls would allow users to switch devices without losing access to core communication features, a growing requirement as hybrid work and shared systems become common across enterprises and small businesses alike.

Participant Limits Likely at Launch

Early indications suggest WhatsApp may initially cap the number of participants on web-based group calls. While the mobile app currently supports up to 32 participants, the web version could launch with lower limits to maintain call stability.

WhatsApp has not confirmed final numbers, and these limits may evolve as the feature matures.

Call Links Add Ease and Scale

Another feature under development is support for call links on WhatsApp Web. This would allow users to generate shareable links directly from chats, enabling participants to join calls without being active in the conversation at that moment.

Call links could simplify ad hoc meetings and group discussions, positioning WhatsApp Web as a more practical alternative to standalone video conferencing tools for small teams and informal collaboration.

Scheduling Calls for Planned Conversations

WhatsApp is also reportedly testing call scheduling on the web, both for individual and group chats. Users may be able to set a call name, description, and expected start and end times, creating a shared reference point for participants.

Scheduled calls are not expected to begin automatically. Instead, the feature would act as a planning tool, giving participants clarity on timing and format, whether voice or video.

Taken together, these updates suggest WhatsApp is rethinking the role of its web platform. By bringing group calling, links, and scheduling to the browser, the company appears intent on making WhatsApp Web a first-class experience rather than a secondary screen.

For users who move between devices or rely on web-based workflows, the shift could make WhatsApp a more consistent and flexible communication tool across personal and professional use cases.