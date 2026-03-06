WhatsApp Tests Plus Plan With Customisation And Chat Tools

WhatsApp may be exploring a new way to extend its consumer app experience. According to reports citing beta developments, the messaging platform is working on an optional subscription tier called WhatsApp Plus, which could introduce additional personalisation and chat management tools for users who choose to pay for them.
The proposed subscription is still under development and has not been officially launched. However, early indicators from beta versions of the app suggest that the company is testing features designed to enhance the interface and give users greater control over how they organise conversations.
Importantly, the platform’s core services like text messaging, voice and video calls, group chats, media sharing and privacy features are expected to remain free. The new tier would instead focus on optional enhancements rather than altering the fundamental messaging experience that billions of users rely on daily.
If implemented, the move would reflect a broader shift among consumer technology platforms exploring subscription layers that offer additional functionality without restricting essential services.
Customisation May Shape The Plus Experience
One of the primary areas WhatsApp Plus is expected to focus on is visual personalisation. Early reports suggest that subscribers may be able to change the appearance of the app through themes, accent colours and alternative app icons. The subscription may include around 14 different icon styles, giving users the option to alter how the application appears on their device’s home screen. In addition, interface accent colours may be adjustable through a palette of roughly 19 colour options, potentially changing the look of elements such as navigation tabs, buttons and chat filters.
These features would represent a notable shift for WhatsApp, which has historically maintained a relatively uniform interface across its global user base. While subtle visual changes have been introduced over the years, deeper customisation options have remained limited. Beyond appearance, the subscription could also expand practical messaging tools. One reported feature involves expanded chat pinning, which would allow users to pin up to 20 conversations at the top of their chat list. Currently, the platform allows only three pinned chats.
For users who rely on WhatsApp to manage work discussions, family groups and community conversations simultaneously, the expanded pinning feature could provide a more organised messaging experience.
Focus on convenience and expression.
Reports also suggest that WhatsApp Plus may introduce a set of additional features designed to enhance everyday messaging interactions.
These could include exclusive sticker packs, available only to subscribers, along with custom ringtones created specifically for WhatsApp calls. Such tones would help users distinguish incoming WhatsApp notifications from alerts generated by other apps on their phones.
Another feature under consideration is more interactive message reactions, which could add visual effects or richer responses during conversations. While still speculative, these additions indicate that the subscription could evolve into a broader set of tools aimed at making chats more expressive and personalised.
The company is also expected to expand the subscription’s capabilities over time, potentially adding new features based on user feedback and usage patterns. At this stage, there is no confirmed pricing or official launch timeline for the proposed subscription. As with many beta-tested features, elements of the WhatsApp Plus offering could change before a wider rollout.
Evidence of the subscription surfaced in the Android beta version 2.26.9.6 of the app. In this version, some users reportedly encountered a waitlist notification, allowing them to register interest in the upcoming subscription. The waitlist appears as a banner in the app’s settings or sticker interface. Users who join the list may receive notifications when the service becomes available, though signing up does not automatically enrol them in the paid tier.
For now, the feature is visible only to a limited number of beta testers. Wider testing is expected to expand gradually as the company continues to refine the offering.
Messaging Platforms Explore New Revenue Models
The development of WhatsApp Plus comes at a time when messaging platforms are experimenting with new revenue streams beyond advertising and business messaging tools. While WhatsApp already generates revenue through its business API services, a consumer subscription could represent an additional monetisation layer focused on premium user experiences rather than commercial messaging.
The strategy is consistent with a broader industry trend where technology companies offer optional subscription tiers that unlock advanced features without limiting access to core services. For a platform like WhatsApp, which has built its reputation on simple, accessible messaging, the challenge will be introducing premium features without altering the core experience that users expect.
For now, WhatsApp Plus remains an early-stage development. Whether the company ultimately launches the subscription or reshapes its features will likely depend on how beta testing and user feedback evolve in the coming months.