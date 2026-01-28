WhatsApp has rolled out a new privacy feature called Strict Account Settings, aimed at users who may face heightened digital risks, including journalists and public-facing professionals.

Announced by Meta on Tuesday, the feature introduces what the company describes as “extreme safeguards against rare and highly sophisticated cyber attacks.” Unlike standard privacy controls, Strict Account Settings fundamentally alters how WhatsApp functions, prioritising security over convenience.

“We also know that a few of our users – like journalists or public-facing figures – may need extreme safeguards against rare and highly sophisticated cyberattacks,” Meta said in a blog post announcing the update.

Security First, Experience Second

Strict Account Settings operates as a lockdown-style mode within WhatsApp. Once enabled, it restricts several core features of the messaging platform.

Media files and attachments sent by non-contacts are automatically blocked. Link previews are disabled. The feature also limits who can call the user or add them to WhatsApp groups, reducing exposure to unsolicited interactions.

WhatsApp has been explicit about the trade-off.

“Most people do not need this level of protection. This will reduce the quality of your messaging experience and calls,” the company noted in its description of the feature.

The positioning underscores that the setting is not meant for general users but for those who believe they may be actively targeted.

Why Meta Is Taking This Route

The launch reflects a broader shift among major technology platforms toward offering opt-in, high-security modes for a narrow group of users rather than applying blanket restrictions.

Meta also announced that it is using the Rust programming language to strengthen protections for users’ photos, videos, and messages against spyware, signalling deeper changes at the infrastructure level, not just interface controls.

Together, these steps suggest Meta is responding to rising concerns around targeted surveillance, especially against journalists, activists, and political figures.

Not an Isolated Move

WhatsApp’s approach mirrors similar steps taken by other platform providers in recent years.

Apple introduced Lockdown Mode in 2022, describing it as “optional, extreme protection that’s designed for the very few individuals who, because of who they are or what they do, might be personally targeted by some of the most sophisticated digital threats.”

That feature disables message attachments, blocks FaceTime calls from unknown contacts, and limits certain web technologies.

Android followed with Advanced Protection Mode last year, permanently enabling Google Play Protect, restricting app sideloading, and activating theft detection and inactivity reboot features.

WhatsApp’s Strict Account Settings places the messaging platform firmly within this growing category of “security-over-usability” tools.

Who This Is Really For

While the feature is available to all users, its design makes it clear that it is intended for a narrow audience. By restricting media, calls, and group interactions, the setting reduces common attack vectors but also limits everyday functionality.

For journalists operating in sensitive environments, or individuals who rely on WhatsApp as a primary communication channel, the feature represents a trade-off between reach and resilience.

Meta’s messaging suggests that choice, not default enforcement, is central to its approach.

How To Enable Strict Account Settings

Users who believe they are at risk can enable the feature by following these steps:

Update WhatsApp to the latest version

Open Settings

Tap Privacy , then scroll to Advanced

Select Strict Account Settings and agree to the terms

Set a 6-digit PIN to activate the feature

Once enabled, the restrictions apply immediately.

As encrypted messaging platforms become critical tools for professional communication, they are also becoming higher-value targets. WhatsApp’s strict account settings reflect a recognition that security needs are no longer one-size-fits-all.

The feature may not appeal to most users, but for those facing persistent digital threats, it marks a shift toward giving control back to the individual, even if it comes at the cost of convenience.