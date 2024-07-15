PM Modi Unveils INS Towers, B-Wing at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

The opening of the INS Towers, B-Wing, which are housed in Mumbai's upscale Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), is proudly announced by the Indian Newspaper Society.

Advertisment

Today is historic because the INS Towers, B-Wing at BKC, Mumbai, was formally inaugurated by the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. Participants included the Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais; the Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde; the Deputy Chief Ministers, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar; other dignitaries; industry leaders; and members of the print media fraternity. The event was a great success.

Ceremonial Unveiling and Warm Welcome

The inauguration ceremony began with a ceremonial unveiling of the plaque followed by a very warm welcome of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi by Shri Rakesh Sharma, the President of the Indian Newspaper Society, followed by an address of the Prime Minister.

Advertisment

Rakesh Sharma, President, INS also urged the Prime Minister to look into the recent issue of Self Declaration Certificates as well as the issues raised with the Finance Minister during a recent interaction.

Prime Minister's Inspiring Speech

The Prime Minister delivered an inspiring speech, highlighting the importance of the print media industry in India's growth and development. In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the pivotal role of the print media in disseminating news, thereby strengthening India's media landscape. Addressing the gathering, he underscored the media's historical role as a spokesperson for current affairs and stressed its significance in shaping the country's future direction over the next crucial 25 years.

Advertisment

The Prime Minister urged the media industry to align with Governmental initiatives aimed at benefiting the people of India, emphasizing their non-partisan nature devoid of any political agendas or vote bank politics. He also encouraged the publishers to promote tourism through interstate promotional campaigns, by leveraging the media's outreach.

Global Presence and Digital Outreach

Highlighting the need for global presence, the Prime Minister advised the publishers to consider translating their publications into languages spoken in United Nations countries, by harnessing the potential of microsites and social media for global outreach. He emphasized the importance of digital editions in amplifying India's voice on the worldwide stage.

Advertisment

INS Towers, B-Wing, is set to become a landmark in Mumbai’s print media sector. Its strategic location in BKC, coupled with state-of-the-art facilities, positions itself as an ideal hub for the print media. It is a centrally air-conditioned state-of-the-art building having 14 floors.

Again, we thank the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, and the other dignitaries for their gracious presence and support.

The inauguration of INS Towers, B-Wing, marks a new chapter in our journey toward print media’s excellence and sustainability.