Perplexity Pays Snapchat $400 M to Bring AI Search Directly into Snapchat

Perplexity’s $400M partnership with Snap will embed AI search into Snapchat, merging social engagement with real-time intelligent discovery.

Manisha Sharma
In a major move  Perplexity AI has reportedly signed a $400 million deal with Snap Inc. to integrate its AI-powered search technology directly into Snapchat. The partnership, first reported by Bloomberg,

Product and engagement implications

Embedding sourced AI answers directly into chat could change user behaviour on Snapchat in several ways:

  • Increased session depth: Users may spend more time in-app as queries, discovery and follow-up conversations stay inside Snapchat.

  • New content formats: Creators and publishers could use AI-sourced answers to spark threads, explainers or quick explainer clips tied to the social feed.

  • Feature interplay: Snapchat’s existing features—Stories, Spotlight, Snap Map—could integrate AI-driven summaries, links or suggested content based on user queries.

But product execution will be crucial: latency, relevance, source attribution and UI design will determine whether the integration feels helpful or intrusive.

Risks: credibility, moderation and competition

The move raises familiar questions about moderation, source trust, and misuse. Sourcing answers inside a social app requires robust fact-checking, transparency about provenance, and mechanisms to contest or flag problematic responses. Snapchat’s predominantly young user base also increases the stakes for content safety and misinformation controls.

Competition is another pressure point. By embedding Perplexity, Snap differentiates itself from other social platforms that are building in-house AI features or partnering with different providers. The deal could spur rival tie-ups between AI search firms and social or messaging apps—accelerating a race to own the human attention layer that sits above search and social.

Boosting Perplexity’s Reach Through Snap’s User Base

For Perplexity, the deal represents a massive leap in reach and visibility.  

If successful, the partnership could redefine the boundaries of both AI-driven discovery and social interaction, signalling the dawn of the AI-augmented social web.