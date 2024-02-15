NCPCR and Meta Introduce Nationwide Initiative to Support Students in Coping with Exam Stress

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Meta have partnered to launch a pan-Indian program to assist students in managing stress before exams in honor of Safer Internet Day. Exam pressure can harm students' mental health, resulting in anxiety, depression, and other problems. To address this problem, NCPCR and Meta have partnered to create a program that gives students the tools and resources they need to prioritize their mental health and well-being over stress management. The initiative will support NCPCR's current initiatives aimed at improving young people's mental health and wellness in India. After that, there will be a nationwide social media campaign focused on emphasizing mental health.

Announcing the launch of the program, Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), said, “Exams can be a stressful time for children. They are often subjected to parental pressure, and peer pressure as they prepare for their examinations. In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, NCPCR is committed to working with various stakeholders and experts to support students in prioritising their well-being and managing exam-related stress. In this regard, it is commendable that companies like Meta share this vision, and I appreciate their support in proactively addressing the issue”

Natasha Jog, Head, Public Policy, Instagram and Policy Programs, Facebook India (Meta), added, “We realise the pressure and stress students go through during exam time and are committed to supporting their mental health and wellbeing. Hence, we have designed a handbook “Beyond the Test: Managing Exam Stress” in partnership with key civil society organisations and mental health experts. The handbook, available in English, Hindi, and six other regional languages, helps students identify and address stress triggers and take a break when things feel overwhelming. Mental health and wellbeing of youth remains a key priority for Meta, and we have launched 30+ safety tools and features over the last three years. So we are excited to be partnering with the NCPCR to spotlight the importance of mental health and well-being of students, especially during the exam season.”