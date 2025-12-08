Meta Partnership Brings Voice Calling to WhatsApp Business via Chat360

WhatsApp has become the primary customer communication channel across consumer markets. Now, with voice calling added to messaging through Chat360, businesses can shift more service workloads into a platform users already prefer.

Advertisment

From support escalations to instant verification, voice creates direct interaction when text alone isn’t enough.

Unified Calls and Conversations in WhatsApp

The feature allows enterprises to blend text and voice interactions in one interface, supporting:

Faster, personalized resolution of issues

Immediate sales calls triggered by campaign engagement

AI-assisted responses for reduced turnaround times

24/7 automated and human-led voice support

Centralized tracking with CRM and ticketing tools

By integrating voice into existing workflows, businesses avoid switching between channels or tools—a recurring challenge in contact centres.

Sector-Wide Use Cases

Industries such as retail, e-commerce, BFSI, real estate, healthcare, education, and travel can tap into voice where timely communication influences outcomes — like high-intent sales or critical support.

The service is available immediately to enterprises using the WhatsApp Business API via Chat360. The platform’s low-code implementation allows teams to activate voice support without engineering overhead.

Advertisment

Multilingual capabilities help international brands maintain local context within a standardised system.

How Chat360 Makes Voice Work Within Messaging

The platform combines:

Meta-approved WhatsApp Business API

Conversational AI workflows

Smart routing and sentiment analysis

Security-first infrastructure for compliance

This removes manual tasks and helps enterprises handle higher volumes with consistency.

Sunnyraj Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Chat360, said: “With WhatsApp being a globally preferred platform for messaging communication, this launch reaffirms the Chat360 mission: delivering the conversations that matter, on the right channel, at the right time, empowering businesses and elevating customer success globally. As official Meta Partners, we are even better positioned to help brands unlock the full potential of conversational commerce and customers.”

With this partnership, voice, AI, and messaging move closer to a single communication fabric. As automation expands across the customer lifecycle, enterprises are exploring omnichannel voice tools not just to answer queries — but to shape real-time business outcomes.