Instagram Threads Reaches 275 Million Monthly Active Users

In a significant development for Meta's rapidly growing text-based social media platform, Instagram Threads has crossed 275 million monthly active users (MAUs). This achievement, confirmed by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram and Threads, highlights the platform’s impressive user growth since its launch in July 2023.

Advertisment

Adam Mosseri Announces Milestone

Adam Mosseri made the announcement through a Threads post, acknowledging the platform's remarkable trajectory. “Yesterday we crossed 275M monthly active users on @Threads—a big thank you to everyone who's helped us get this far. There's a lot more to do and plenty of things to fix, but there's something exciting about this place," Mosseri shared, expressing optimism about Threads' future.

Advertisment

A Rapidly Rising Star in Text-Based Social Media

Launched as an alternative to X (formerly Twitter) in response to the platform’s reshaping under Elon Musk's ownership, Threads has quickly ascended to become a leading player in the text-based social media sphere. Its initial launch saw users flock to the platform, and recent months have only strengthened its appeal. From 150 million monthly active users in April to 200 million in August, Threads has now added another 75 million users in just three months, reaching 275 million MAUs.

Continued User Growth Amid Challenges

Advertisment

During Meta’s recent third-quarter earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared that Threads is adding about a million new sign-ups daily. This sustained growth underscores the platform’s continued attraction for users worldwide. However, Threads is not without challenges—content moderation remains an area for improvement, with Meta facing pressure to enhance its tools and strategies to maintain a healthy platform environment.

Despite these moderation challenges, Threads’ rapid user acquisition trajectory has solidified its position as one of the most significant new platforms in the social media space. With robust support from Meta and an ever-growing user base, Threads is positioning itself as a major text-first alternative in a landscape that’s continuously evolving.

As Mosseri and his team look to the future, Threads’ latest milestone reinforces its potential to reshape the text-based social media experience—one post at a time.

Advertisment

Also Read: