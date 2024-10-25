Instagram Adds Spooky Halloween Features for Festive Social Fun

Advertisment

This Halloween season, Instagram has unveiled a collection of Halloween-themed features and Easter eggs that add a festive twist to how users can interact, share, and create. These spooky updates are packed with secret phrases, animated effects, and even AI-powered costumes that are available through November 3.

Let's explore what's trending on Instagram this Halloween as follows:

Secret Phrases That Unleash Halloween Animations

Instagram has introduced exclusive, Halloween-themed animations in DMs and Notes that come to life with certain "secret" phrases. Phrases like "Happy Halloween" and "Trick-or-treat" or festive emojis—such as pumpkins, ghosts, and spiders—trigger fun, interactive effects, giving conversations an extra dose of seasonal spirit.

‘Add Yours’ Templates With a Halloween Twist

Instagram’s popular "Add Yours" templates now include five Halloween-specific themes, accessible in the ‘Happy Halloween’ section of the Add Yours Templates Discovery area in Stories. These themed templates let users join the Halloween trend by sharing photos and videos that celebrate spooky traditions, from costumes to decor.

AI-Generated Costumes: Try on a Virtual Halloween Look

In a new twist powered by Meta AI, Instagram now offers the "Imagine Yourself as…" feature in Stories, which allows users to digitally dress up as vampires, witches, and other Halloween classics. These AI-generated costumes bring a playful edge to Stories, inviting friends to join the virtual costume party.

New Halloween Font and Haunted Text Effect

Adding to the festive mix, Instagram has rolled out a “Halloween” font and a spooky “Haunted” text effect. These options are available for Stories, Reels, and Feed posts, giving creators and users the chance to add chilling flair to their Halloween content.

Halloween-Themed Chat Backgrounds

To set the perfect haunted mood, Instagram now offers Halloween-themed chat backgrounds for individual DMs and broadcast channels, enhancing the spooky atmosphere of messages.

With these new features, Instagram provides a fun, interactive way to keep the Halloween vibe going strong throughout the platform. Whether it’s a new font, themed templates, or custom animations, these updates bring the spirit of the spooky season to life, making Instagram a go-to destination for Halloween celebrations this year.

