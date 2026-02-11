Facebook Rolls Out AI Tools to Make Posts More Visual

Facebook is introducing a new set of AI-powered features designed to make everyday posts feel more animated and visually expressive, as the platform continues its effort to stay relevant with younger audiences.
Announced on Tuesday, the updates span profile photos, Stories, Memories and text posts. Rather than changing how Facebook works, the company is focusing on how content looks and feels, using AI to add motion, restyle images and give static updates more visual presence.
The changes arrive as Meta continues to reposition Facebook from a largely static social feed into a more dynamic, creative space.
Animated Profile Photos Add Motion to Static Identities
One of the most visible updates is animated profile photos. The feature applies motion effects to existing profile pictures, making subjects appear to wave, form a heart gesture or wear virtual accessories such as party hats.
Facebook says the tool works best with clear images of a single person facing the camera. Users can choose photos from their camera roll or from images already uploaded to the platform. Additional animation styles are expected to roll out over time.
The move adds a subtle layer of personality without requiring users to replace their profile photos entirely, signalling a push toward lighter, reversible forms of self-expression.
Restyling Stories and Memories With Meta AI
Facebook is also expanding the use of AI in Stories and Memories through a new feature called “Restyle”.
After uploading a photo to Stories or selecting a Memory to reshare, users can tap Restyle to transform the image using Meta AI. The tool supports text prompts as well as preset visual themes such as anime, illustrated, glowy and ethereal.
Users can also adjust mood, lighting and colour, or replace backgrounds with scenes like beaches or cityscapes. The feature is positioned as a creative overlay rather than an editing replacement, allowing older or everyday photos to be reimagined for sharing.
Animated Backgrounds Aim to Revive Text Posts
To make text-only posts stand out in the feed, Facebook is gradually rolling out animated backgrounds. By tapping a new rainbow “A” icon, users can choose from still or animated scenes, including falling leaves or rolling ocean waves.
Seasonal backgrounds are also planned, suggesting Facebook is looking to make even simple status updates feel timely and visually engaging, without forcing users into photo or video formats.
A Push to Reconnect With Younger Users
With around 2.1 billion daily active users, Facebook remains one of the world’s largest social platforms. However, it has faced challenges in attracting and retaining younger users.
Recent updates reflect a broader strategy to address this, including a refreshed design, a friends-only feed, unique display names within groups, and renewed attention to legacy features such as pokes, now supported by dedicated profile buttons and notifications.
Together, the new AI features suggest Facebook is betting that small, expressive upgrades, rather than major structural changes, can make the platform feel more relevant in everyday use.